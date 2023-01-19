Do Hapag-Lloyd's (ETR:HLAG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hapag-Lloyd with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Hapag-Lloyd Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Hapag-Lloyd's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Hapag-Lloyd's EPS shot from €33.85 to €98.33, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 190%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Hapag-Lloyd is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 17.8 percentage points to 52%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Hapag-Lloyd's future profits.

Are Hapag-Lloyd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Hapag-Lloyd, with market caps over €7.4b, is around €4.6m.

The Hapag-Lloyd CEO received €2.9m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Hapag-Lloyd To Your Watchlist?

Hapag-Lloyd's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hapag-Lloyd (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Although Hapag-Lloyd certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

