‘It can happen to anybody’: Missouri sheriff says motive unknown in deadly arson fires

After the arrest of a 27-year-old Kansas City man, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitch Allen said Monday that authorities were still investigating what prompted a string of arson fires that happened in the county last month, including one that killed a 96-year-old woman.

“As I said before, who knows what goes through an arsonist’s mind,” Allen said during an afternoon news conference. “So that’s one of the questions we hope to be answering soon.”

Harold Edwards Jr. was arrested Friday on charges of arson, burglary and property damage in connection with three suspected arson fires that occurred May 10. He was being held in Caldwell County jail without bond following his arrest in Kansas City.

In one fire, 96-year-old grandmother Loren Fickess was killed just a few days after celebrating Mother’s Day.

Allen said investigators had found no connections between Edwards and Caldwell County that authorities knew of. He also said there was no indication that Edwards knew the victim of the fatal fire.

Allen added that the event spurred sorrow and anger among authorities and the Fickess family.

“It scares the public to know that these things do happen. Everybody thinks that doesn’t happen to them, and it can happen to anybody.”