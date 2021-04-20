What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis on the first day of opening statements for the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was charged in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 March 2021&lt;/p&gt; (EPA)

Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis on the first day of opening statements for the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was charged in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 March 2021

(EPA)

The nation is bracing itself for a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd last May, as proceedings draw to a close.

After closing arguments were delivered on Monday following three weeks of testimony, the jury was sequestered to begin their deliberations in the last phase of the trial.

Mr Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The jury will decide whether to find Mr Chauvin guilty or not guilty on each count in a trial that has been regarded as one of the most important civil rights cases in a generation.

What happens if Mr Chauvin is acquitted?

If Mr Chauvin is found not guilty on all three charges, he will walk out of the courtroom a free man.

No conviction or a conviction of manslaughter will likely result in protests in the city. Photographs have shown buildings throughout the city boarded-up in preparation for possible unrest across the area and 3000 members of the Minnesota National Guard troops on deployment.

The tense atmosphere also comes amid days of unrest in the area following the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, by a police officer during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.

The courthouse in which the anonymous jury will later deliver verdicts had already been fortified with concrete barriers and razor wire, ahead of the trial.

Following Mr Floyd’s death in 2020, peaceful rallies gave way to nights of arson, looting, and vandalism in cities across the US, as protesters vented their grief and rage over his death.

What happens if Mr Chauvin is convicted?

If the former police officer is convicted on any of the three counts, he will be immediately taken into custody.

“Right from the courtroom, he will go to jail and he will be held in jail until sentencing. If there is a prison sentence, which of course there would be, he would go to prison,” attorney Joe Tamburino told WCCO.

Each count carries a different maximum sentence: 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, for a person with no criminal history, as in Mr Chauvin’s case, each murder charge carries a presumptive sentence of 12 and a half years in prison, while manslaughter has a presumptive sentence of four years.

However, prosecutors are also seeking a sentence that goes above the guideline range citing several aggravating factors. If jurors convict Mr Chauvin, it’s expected they will hear arguments about these aggravating factors and decide whether he should receive an increased sentence.

Jurors will be required to debate aggravating factors which could include the fact that Mr Floyd was particularly vulnerable, that Mr Chauvin was a uniformed police officer acting in a position of authority, and the presence of children at the scene.

A conviction of second or third-degree murder will likely result in celebrations among campaigners and activists of police reform. Crucially for campaigners, with few cases of police officers in the US being charged or convicted over deaths in custody, the outcome could set precedent for future incidents.

How long will it take the jury to decide?

There is a large amount of witness testimony and evidence for the jurors to consider and it is unclear how long it will take the jury to announce a decision. Predicting the length of jury deliberations is difficult and it could be a matter of hours or weeks.

Last week, Judge Peter Cahill turned to the jurors and warned them to pack a bag when they returned on Monday. “If I were you, I would plan for long [deliberations] and hope for short,” he said.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

Read More

George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright

Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

Who are the prosecution and defence attorneys in Derek Chauvin trial?

Recommended Stories

  • Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno killed in clashes with rebel fighters

    The President of Chad has been killed in clashes with rebel fighters. Idriss Deby Itno, who was on course for a sixth term as Chad's president before he died from injuries sustained in battle, had carved out a reputation as the West's stalwart ally in the Sahel - despite accusations of authoritarianism. The 68-year-old son of a herder would have been one of the longest-serving leaders in the world, after provisional results showed him winning reelection this week. But his shock death cut his 30-year political career short and will likely throw Chadian politics into disarray. He died from injuries sustained while fighting rebels this weekend in the country's restive north, the army said Tuesday. His death comes after elections this month that were marred by a rebel offensive launched in the north on election day. The army said Monday it had killed 300 rebels and quashed the offensive. Deby's long rule in the region's brutal politics has made him a reliable figure in the French-led campaign against jihadist insurgents in the Sahel. Deby, from the Zaghawa ethnic group, took the classic path to power through the army, and relished the military culture. Last August, the National Assembly named him field marshal, the first in Chad's history, after he led an offensive against jihadists who had killed nearly 100 troops at a base in the west of the country. Dressed in a dark-blue silk cape embroidered with oak leaves, and clutching a baton, Deby dedicated the tribute to "all my brothers in arms." As a young man, Deby enrolled at the officers' academy in the capital N'Djamena before heading to France, where he trained as a pilot. He returned in 1979 to a country in the grip of feuding warlords. Deby hitched his star to Hissene Habre and was rewarded with the post of army chief after Habre came to power in 1982, ousting Goukouni Weddeye. In the following years, Deby distinguished himself fighting Libyan-backed rebels over mountainous territory in the north of the country. But in 1989, he fell out with his increasingly paranoid boss, who accused him of plotting a coup. Deby fled to Sudan, where he assembled an armed rebel group, the Patriotic Salvation Movement, which rolled into N'Djamena unopposed in December 1990. In 1996, six years after he seized power and ushered in democracy, Deby was elected head of state in Chad's first multi-party vote. He won again in succeeding elections. The main opposition withdrew its participation in 2006 and 2011, irked by a change to the constitution enabling the former soldier to renew his term, and the elections in 2015 were marked by accusations of fraud. Friend of the French Deby was solidly backed by former colonial power France, which in 2008 and in 2019 used military force to help defeat rebels who tried to oust him. "We safeguarded an absolutely major ally in the struggle against terrorism in the Sahel," French Defence Minister Florence Parly told parliament in 2019. Deby supported French intervention in northern Mali in 2013 to repel jihadists, and the following year stepped in to end chaos in the Central African Republic. In 2015, Deby launched a regional offensive in Cameroon, Nigeria and Niger against Nigeria-based Boko Haram jihadists, dubbing the Islamic State affiliate "a horde of crazies and drug addicts". One of Deby's political rivals, Saleh Kebzabo, had protested against France's backing and urged the world to recognise the regime's "dictatorial nature." Deby's power base, the army, comprises mainly troops from the president's Zaghawa ethnic group and is commanded by loyalists. It is considered one of the best in Sahel. According to the International Crisis Group think tank, defence spending accounts for between 30 and 40 percent of Chad's annual budget. Rights accusations In 2018, Deby scrapped the position of prime minister to assume full executive authority. "Everything is centralised around the presidency - he uses all the weapons of absolute power while bullying society," said Roland Marchal at the Centre of International Research at the Sciences Po school in Paris, speaking before Deby's death. Marchal said Deby had a reputation for a hot temper and notorious mood swings, although a close aide said he had "great listening ability and analytical skills". Deby was been accused of iron-fisted rule during his long reign. Banned opposition demonstrations, arbitrary arrests and severed access to social networks raised regular objections from human rights groups. Another common complaint is that Deby has named relatives and cronies to key positions, and failed to address the poverty that afflicts many of Chad's 13 million people despite oil wealth. The country ranks 187th out of 189 in the UN's Human Development Index (HDI).

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • George Floyd: US city on edge as jury deliberates Chauvin verdict

    Security is ramped up in Minneapolis as jurors retire in the trial into the death of George Floyd.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • For the newest Canes defenseman, Jani Hakanpaa, it’s ‘so far, so good’ in Carolina

    The Hurricanes right-hand shot defender has made a quick transition from Anaheim to Carolina, and has a game-winning goal in first two games with his new team.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is struggling to produce enough vaccines for its population amidst global supply shortages.

  • Frank plagued by launch issues as Parler returns to Apple app store

    Mike Lindell says new ‘free speech’ site hit by cyberattack on first day of operation

  • James Corden slams plans for new European Super League: 'The worst kind of greed I've ever seen in sport'

    Plans for a European Super League were announced Sunday and were promptly condemned by ex-players and politicians.

  • Thunberg demands end to 'vaccine nationalism'

    Thunberg said that whereas one in four people in high-income countries had now been vaccinated against COVID-19, only one in more than 500 people in poorer countries had received a shot.

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman scores upset win at Richmond

    Alex Bowman led the final 10 laps of the race following a late caution and strong restart to put him out front for the flag.

  • Tesla to be served search warrant over crash as Elon Musk denies autopilot was used

    Recovered data shows driver assistance system was not enabled, says CEO

  • The Case for Abandoning 'Corporate Responsibility' When We Judge Company Practices

    Nobel Prize-winner William Nordhaus explains why corporate responsibility is a flawed metric for holding companies to account on climate. The Green movement deals with the collisions and contagions of the contemporary world—how to view them, and how to cure them. The book from which this essay is excerpted, The Spirit of Green, examines a wide array of social, economic and political questions from a Green vantage point.

  • Minneapolis courthouse draws crowd as jury starts deliberating in Derek Chauvin trial

    Minneapolis court draws crowd as jury deliberates in Derek Chauvin trial in the murder of George Floyd

  • Basketball star Scottie Pippen pays emotional tribute after death of 33-year-old son

    ‘Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA’

  • 5G: Rural areas to be allowed taller and wider masts

    The masts will improve coverage and internet speeds in the English countryside, the government says.