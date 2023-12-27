Will it happen? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ But experts say snow is possible Thursday and Friday in Indiana

Central Indiana might get something tomorrow it hasn’t seen in a while – snow.

Not a lot though.

Chances of light rain will increase tonight in the southwest and expand to east on Thursday, the National Weather Service Indianapolis office posted to social media Wednesday morning.

That rain could mix with colder air moving in and change to light snow, the agency said. Light accumulations, especially over western Indiana are possible.

The best chances for accumulation will be Thursday night into Friday morning; and the locations with the best chances for accumulation are west of U.S. 31, from Kokomo to Seymour. Most areas will see less than a half-inch of snow; but up to an inch is possible in isolated areas, the service said.

The white stuff has been eluding the area.

It could be the first measurable snowfall for Indianapolis this season.

If any were to accumulate, it would be the third latest appearance for any season on record, the weather service said.

