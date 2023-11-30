What will happen to popular Kinnelon deli following death of firefighter owner?

KINNELON — Despite the death of its owner, Lt. Justin Bower, a borough volunteer firefighter, it has been business as usual at the popular A Taste of Reality Delicatessen located in the Fayson Lakes section.

Bower, 30, who died suddenly on Nov. 18, had served for five years with the borough's volunteer fire department and had recently purchased the deli from its original owners James and Marianne Freda.

"Justin bought the deli from us a year ago," said Freda, who also is the borough's mayor. "He worked for us for nine years."

Lt. Justin Bower of the Kinnelon Fire Department

Freda said he and his wife are helping Bower's wife, Jen run the deli while she decides what to do with the popular deli the Fredas owned for 28 years.

Freda is running the day-to-day operations, and his wife is supervising catering operations.

"We have all the same staff and everything will be business as usual," the mayor said. "Everyone at the deli is extremely sad and hurt by the tragic loss of Justin. But we will work hard to continue his legacy at Taste."

A Taste of Reality Deli in 2000 when the owners were James and Marianne Freda.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Will Taste of Reality Deli in Kinnelon stay open after owner's death?