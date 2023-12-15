What will happen to Summerfair, Balloon Glow? Future uncertain for Coney Island events

Summerfair Cincinnati said it is looking for a new home after Coney Island announced it will cease operations Dec. 31.

Coney Island and Sunlite Pool are set to close for good at the end of the year and with that announcement comes uncertainty about what will happen to fan-favorite events held there each year.

Some will find a new home, while the futures of others appear to be in jeopardy.

Here's everything to know about what's in store for Coney Island's most popular traditions:

Summerfair

Summerfair Cincinnati has called Coney Island home for the majority of its more than half-century existence, but now the nonprofit says it is forced to look for a new home for its three-day fine arts fair.

"This new venue for Summerfair will help us enhance our artist and visitor experience," the nonprofit said in a Facebook post. "Summerfair will continue to be dedicated to supporting visual and performing arts in Greater Cincinnati."

The festival raises money for artists and arts organizations throughout Greater Cincinnati. Last year's event featured work from over 325 artists and vendors who specialize in various mediums, including photography, paintings, wood, metal, drawings and printmaking, sculptures, glass, ceramics, fibers, leather, jewelry and 2D/3D mixed-media art.

Summerfair began in 1968 as a small art fair and has grown into one of the oldest continuous art festivals in the country, drawing more than 20,000 attendees from across the country.

What about Balloon Glow, others?

Events traditionally hosted at Coney Island, like Balloon Glow, are in jeopardy after the amusement park announced its closure.

Other events traditionally hosted by Coney Island each year will no longer be held there after the amusement and water park ceases to exist after Dec. 31, according to a spokesperson for Coney Island.

It is possible other organizations could revive those traditions, the spokesperson added.

However, no such announcements have been made thus far, leaving Greater Cincinnati residents to hold their collective breath.

That means this year could be the last for local favorites like Balloon Glow − a day's worth of pool lounging, carnival food and hot air balloon gazing − and Nights of Lights − a festive, drive-through display of holiday lights, which Coney Island boasts is the region's largest.

Those looking for one last chance to spend time at Coney Island can still purchase tickets online for Nights of Lights, which runs from dusk 'til 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31.

What's next for Coney Island site?

Officials announced Thursday that Coney Island is being sold to Music & Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. The new owner has plans to transform the site into a $118 million music venue and entertainment campus.

Music & Event Management Inc. also manages popular venues Riverbend Music Center and PNC Pavilion.

The orchestra said in a news release Thursday that it has already acquired all of Coney Island Inc.'s assets.

A rendering the upcoming music and entertainment venue that is set to replace Coney Island following its closure at the end of 2023.

The new music and entertainment venue's design includes state-of-the-art sound systems and lighting, adaptable seating arrangements, larger seating capacity, modern amenities, and first-class VIP and patron spaces.

Officials have yet to announce when construction is expected to begin, or when the new venue might open. However, preliminary designs are still in progress and updates are expected in the coming weeks and months.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coney Island: Popular events in jeopardy after end-of-year closure