'It can happen wherever': Cohasset residents grapple with news of missing mother as case unfolds

Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, has been reported missing, Cohasset police said Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

COHASSET − On a sunny afternoon earlier this week, residents walked their dogs while others jogged through Cohasset Common. Some stopped for pastries and coffee on North Main Street.

It seemed like a normal day in this picture-perfect New England coastal town.

It wasn't.

As whirring helicopter blades above Chief Justice Cushing Highway interrupted the suburban bliss, investigators were searching for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three who's been missing since New Year's Day.

On Monday, cameras captured Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, 47, smiling as officers led him in handcuffs from the Cohasset police station to be taken to Quincy District Court.

At his arraignment, a prosecutor said investigators found blood and a damaged knife in the basement of the family's Cohasset home, and that he had bought $450 of cleaning supplies from the Home Depot in Rockland two days before reporting Ana missing.

Cohasset resident Lisa Lennon said the town is a "beautiful community."

Ana Walshe's disappearance is the latest in a string of high-profiles cases over the past four weeks that have drawn attention to Cohasset, an affluent seaside community with a population of 8,381, according to the 2020 census, and a median household income of $156,689.

On Dec. 18, Brien Buckley, 35, tried to cut through a door at the Cohasset police station with a chain saw and later barricaded himself inside his home with his young children, authorities say. The incident caused police to issue a shelter-in-place order for the area of Norfolk and Cushing roads. A judge sent Buckley to Bridgewater State Hospital for a more extensive evaluation.

On Dec. 28, media trucks returned to town to report on a 16-year-old Boston basketball player accused of punching a referee in the face during Cohasset High School's game against Boston's Excel High School.

Since Jan. 5, the day Cohasset police asked for the public's help in locating Ana Walshe, her disappearance has brought an avalanche of print and broadcast media to town. Reporters have set up cameras at the end of the Walshes' driveway to capture every movement. The case has gone viral, with #AnaWalshe trending on social media.

Town residents, including Lisa Lennon, who was walking downtown after taking her young son for a haircut Monday, expressed concern.

“It’s so sad,” she said. “Their three kids are all about the same age as mine.” The Walshes' three boys, ages 2 through 6, remain in the care of the state Department of Children and Families.

National and international media stake out the Walshe home in Cohasset on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, as authorities continue to search for Ana Walshe, a missing mother of three boys.

Lennon is a transplant from the West Coast, but her husband is a third-generation Cohasset resident.

“This is our home,” she said. “It’s a beautiful community, and we will rebound as we always do.”

Lennon said it is unfortunate to see a lot of negative Cohasset headlines, but she said the town is a supportive community.

“Tonight we’ll hug our babies a little tighter than we usually do,” she said. “We’re fortunate to be safe.”

Cohasset clergy have organized a vigil on Cohasset Common that is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday for the community to come together and pray as one.

Cohasset is known for its beautiful beaches, great schools and well-cared-for homes whose median value is $875,000. The police department has about two dozen officers who respond mostly to domestic violence incidents, mental health calls and reports of breaking and entering.

Homicides, especially ones that capture international attention, are rare. Police Chief William Quigley said there hasn't been a murder in town since at least 1995, when he joined the force.

National and international media stake out the Walshe home in Cohasset on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Jocelyn Hickey, who has lived in Cohasset for 2½ years, said recent events have been “eye-opening and scary.”

“It’s such a quiet, picturesque town,” she said. “If it can happen here, it can happen wherever.”

Referring to the chain-saw-wielding man who damaged the police station, Hickey echoed a common sentiment in town.

“People are going crazy,” she said.

Jack Levin, a professor and co-director of the Brudnick Center on Violence at Northeastern University, said cases like this often grab the public's attention because we don't expect "horrific violence" to happen in the family.

National and international media stake out the Walshe home in Cohasset on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

"Murder and mayhem are seen as occurring in schools, shopping malls and places of worship − public places," he said. "If there is one venue where we believe we have some control, it is in our own homes."

He said the fascination with the Ana Walshe case is partly "negative fascination," and many people can see themselves in her.

Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, faces a Quincy District Court judge on charges he impeded the investigation into his wife Ana's disappearance. He was arraigned Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

"She is middle-class, suburban and a mother, not unlike many individuals who are glued to news about her whereabouts," he said.

Investigators have conducted an extensive search for Ana Walshe, including at a transfer station in Peabody and a waste-to-energy facility in East Wareham.

Brian Walshe told investigators that his wife took a ride-share service to Logan Airport on the morning of Jan. 1 to respond to a work emergency in Washington, D.C., where she works for a real estate firm. Police have determined that no Uber or other ride-share picked her up, and that Ana Walshe had purchased a plane ticket to Washington for Jan. 3 that she did not use.

A Massachusetts Environmental Police officer points out something to a state trooper in the swamps across the street from the Walshe home during their search for Ana Walshe on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland has said Ana Walshe’s cellphone pinged inside the Cohasset home Jan. 2, a day after Brian Walshe reported that she left.

Ana Walshe's employer reported her missing Wednesday, Jan. 4, after she did not show up for work.

As authorities searched for her, prosecutors said Brian Walshe didn't tell investigators he had spent hundreds of dollars on a tarp and cleaning supplies at a store after his wife disappeared.

Authorities said he told officers he left the couple's home the day after his wife disappeared only to get ice cream for his son. But surveillance video at the Home Depot in Rockland showed him buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops and dropcloths and various kinds of tape, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Brian Walshe violated his bail on a federal fraud conviction for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a buyer in Los Angeles for $80,000. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods and unlawful monetary transaction.

Walshe was under house arrest and wearing a location monitoring device as he awaited sentencing in that case.

Ana Walshe is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion and speaks with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 ext. 6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com or tips@cohassetpolice.com.

