What happened to Brandon Zapata in Fort Worth? Facts so far about La Gran Plaza death

On April 11, 20-year-old Brandon Zapata died less than an hour after he was restrained and handcuffed by security officers at La Gran Plaza shopping center in south Fort Worth.

The confrontation was captured on video by bystanders, and Zapata’s family believes the security — including an off-duty Fort Worth police officer — used excessive force.

Here’s what we know about the case so far.

[Leer en español: ‘Fuerza excesiva’ dice la familia de Brandon Zapata]

What happened to Brandon Zapata?

Zapata was detained at La Gran Plaza, a mall that largely caters to Hispanic shoppers, along Interstate 20 south of Fort Worth, around 12:50 p.m.

Cellphone video obtained by the Star-Telegram shows security officers kneeling on Zapata’s back as they hold him face-down on the floor and he kicks his legs.

Members of his family met April 18 with Fort Worth police officials involved in the investigation, but the family says they still don’t understand exactly why Zapata was detained.

According police, Zapata was “acting erratically” and security guards including the off-duty Fort Worth officer restrained him and put him in handcuffs.

Police said that after Zapata showed signs of “medical distress,” officers removed his handcuffs. They and paramedics tried to revive Zapata, but they were unsuccessful.

What could have caused Brandon Zapata’s death?

The autopsy is pending, but witnesses said that Zapata was struggling to breathe.

His mother, Gloria Ortiz, said her son suffered from asthma and didn’t have his inhaler with him. The family said that they believe Zapata’s erratic behavior was a result of an asthma attack, and that they were told he was asking for water. The family believes that the security officers’ actions may have impeded his breathing.

Brandon Zapata, 20, died after he was restrained and handcuffed by security officers at La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 11, 2023. Autopsy results are pending to determine his cause of death.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy but has not yet reported its findings on Zapata’s cause or manner of death. Zapata’s family said they haven’t seen the results of the autopsy or the toxicology report, but they are having a private autopsy done.

Story continues

What has Brandon Zapata’s family said?

Reuben Garcia, a cousin, said they don’t know why the 20-year-old went to La Gran Plaza, but the family believes his death could have been avoided.

“We’re trying to get the correct answers,” Garcia said.

In their visit to police headquarters, the family was accompanied by community activist Carlos Quintanilla. “We believe that there was excessive force,” Quintanilla said.

The family said they saw extensive bruising on Zapata’s back and shoulders when his body was brought to the funeral home.

Quintanilla said that videos shown to the family by police show Zapata calling for help. Witnesses said he was heard screaming.

“He was obviously in severe distress,” Quintanilla said.

Ortiz said she didn’t learn about her son’s death until the medical examiner called her the next day. They had identified Zapata by his fingerprints.

Zapata’s mother said she is heartbroken. “No parent should have to bury their child,” Ortiz said.

Zapata’s family has established a GoFundMe to help cover his funeral expenses.

What have Fort Worth police said?

Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge met with Zapata’s family on April 18.

“First we want to express our most sincere condolences to the family,” the department said in an emailed statement to the Star-Telegram. “Assistant Chief Alldredge was able to meet with the family. The family was able to express concerns and ask where the investigation is thus far. They understand that we are working to help get more information to them.”

Quintanilla said they were told the off-duty officer who was involved is still working for the department and his role in the incident is being investigated.

The police department’s Major Case Unit is conducting the investigation.

In their initial press release, police said that security officers detained Zapata because he was “causing a disturbance” at the mall. Police said he also was accused of assaulting a security guard by making contact with him during the struggle.

According to police, the Crisis Intervention Team, which normally responds to incidents that may involve mental health issues, did not respond to this incident, Quintanilla said.

What does police body camera footage show?

The Star-Telegram has requested body-camera footage and any other videos obtained by police. As of April 19, the police have not released it.

What is La Gran Plaza mall in Fort Worth?

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth at Interstate 20 and Seminary Drive is a “one-of-a-kind super regional shopping mall with over 300 stores to suit your every shopping need,” the mall’s website says.

It also has a market space for small businesses, a food court, a playground, a carousel and a movie theater with films dubbed or subtitled in Spanish.

Every weekend, the plaza hosts cultural and community events including Mariachi music and children’s entertainment.

Chris Ramirez, a spokesperson for the security office at La Gran Plaza, said the day after Zapata’s death that mall security couldn’t comment on the incident because of the ongoing investigation.