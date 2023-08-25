What happened to Bray Wyatt, arteries and heat: Indiana's most-searched questions

It's time for another look at what is on the minds of internet searchers in Indianapolis and across Indiana.

We analyzed Google Trends data to see what questions Hoosiers have been asking, and round up our best answers and local coverage to bring you all the answers in one spot.

We've left out searches that no longer have relevance, like when the Republican debate started or where Hurricane Hillary is now.

Here's what Indiana is asking.

Who won the Republican debate and who is Erin Carter?

While this question is somewhat subjective, watch parties in two key voting states weighed in with their thoughts following the first debate.

Voters in New Hampshire and South Carolina largely told the USA TODAY network they still support Donald Trump, despite facing charges for allegedly illegally storing hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal hush money payments and conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. He has also been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women and will be paying accuser E. Jean Carroll millions after losing a defamation case for saying she made up her claims against him.

When it came to grading the candidates that were actually in the debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went into the event as the other favorite and didn't lose any support among those questioned.

‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ is a new Netflix action series about a suburban mom whose past comes to light after she subdues a suspect during a supermarket robbery. Despite a few plot holes, it's worth giving a shot according to to review site Decider.com

Trump indictment fact checks: What's true and what's false about key players, mugshots, history

What happened to Bray Wyatt and Caleb Coffee?

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, whose dark persona and "The Fiend" character enthralled wrestling fans, died Thursday at the age of 36.

The third-generation wrestler, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, spent more than 10 years in the WWE where he was a multi-time champion.

Sean Ross Sapp, a wrestling reporter for Fightful.com, reported that Wyatt died of a heart attack after a bought with Covid-19 exacerbated existing heart issues.

Caleb Coffee is a teenage TikTok star who fell off a cliff in Hawaii where he has lived since May, according to social media posts by him and his family.

Coffee survived a fall of between 60 to 80 feet onto lava rock, the teen said.

"I just woke up and I thought I was going to die," he said on his account. "And then I didn’t die, so thank you God.”

Cofee and his family said he has a long road ahead of him but they are encouraged by the progress he has made in a short time.

More on Bray Wyatt: He was a creative genius who wasn't afraid to take risks, and it more than paid off

Where is Melania Trump and where is the carotid artery located?

Melania Trump, wife of former President Donald Trump, has been noticeably absent from the public since leaving office.

Recent rumors online have speculated she is preparing for a divorce, including a post on X that was viewed nearly one million times. Newsweek fact-checked the claims and found that while they could not rule out behind-the- scenes discussions, there was no concrete proof the pair are splitting.

I am not a doctor and I don't play one on the internet, but the carotid arteries are major blood vessels that provide your brain's blood supply, according to the University of Pennsylvania medical site. You have two carotid arteries, one on either side of your neck.

Indy seems to have an odd fascination with blood and arteries, as noted in a previous version of this article that saw how to get blood out of clothes as a trending question.

When is Drake dropping 'For All the Dogs' and when does the NFL season start?

Drake kept things interesting this week after promising in July that he would release his new album "In a couple of weeks."

The internet was abuzz on Thursday night after a now-deleted Amazon music tweet appeared to announce the album's release date would be Aug. 25.

The album did not come out at midnight as many had speculated, leaving fans upset and the release date mysterious.

The NFL season officially kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7 (8:20 PM ET, NBC).

The Colts play their first meaningful game on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2023 Colts schedule: See the full list of games and times here

Find every team's schedule here.

Why is it so hot in Indiana and why is my eye twitching?

Indianapolis just broke a 13-year weather record, and it's not the heat. It's so hot because the humidity has been extremely high leading to a heat index approaching 115 degrees.

On Thursday, NWS Indianapolis posted the following on X (formerly Twitter): "Dewpoint at IND is officially 80 degrees. This is the first time since August 3rd 2010 that we've seen a dewpoint at or above 80."

Indiana heat: Indianapolis just broke a 13-year weather record. And it's not the heat.

Maybe your eye is twitching because the heat is slowly driving us all to madness. Or maybe it's normal.

Occasional eye twitches are common and could be due to bright lights, eye fatigue, stress, caffeine and eye irritation, according to Cedars Sinai.

If it lasts longer than a week or is accompanied by other symptoms Cedars says you should contact your healthcare provider for a full workup to make sure there isn't a more serious underlying medical condition.

That's all for this week in search. Keep asking the internet the tough questions and we'll do our best to keep you up to date on what your fellow Hoosiers are curious about.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What happened to Bray Wyatt, arteries and heat: Indiana's top questions