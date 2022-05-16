What happened to Brittanee Drexel? Warrants reveal more details 13-year SC disappearance

Law enforcement believes it has proof that Brittanee Drexel died at the hands of convicted sex offender Raymond Moody.

Her remains were discovered in Georgetown County on May 11 which led to a press conference that confirmed facts about Drexel’s disappearance and death. Brittanee’s family and the public have been asking questions since her disappearance in 2009.

Warrants obtained from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office allege that Moody manually strangled Drexel, causing her death.

Moody, 62, has been charged with murder, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice related to the the longtime missing person case.

Moody “[took] overt actions to conceal and/or dispose of evidence of a crime also committed in the jurisdictional boundaries of the County of Georgetown,” according to the warrant alleging obstruction of justice.

It does not state whether the evidence mentioned is Drexel’s body — recently identified by dental records.

On or about the night of April 25, 2009, Moody unlawfully seized and confined Drexel, then commit non-consensual sexual battery against the 17-year-old, the warrants state.

Law enforcement have not yet stated what led them to the location where Drexel’s remains were found, or why they recently zeroed in on Moody — who was previously named a person of interest in the case.