What happened to children in the Pike County massacre case?

Chris Rhoden, Dana Manley Rhoden and their three children – Frankie, Hanna and Chris Jr. – are buried at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio.

What happened to the children in the 2016 Pike County massacre case?

At least five were directly impacted by one of Ohio's largest-ever murder cases – an eight-victim crime in a southern Ohio county 90 miles east of Cincinnati.

A new three-part docuseries and plans for a 2024 trial are keeping the case in the public eye.

Witnesses in the fall 2022 trial of George Wagner IV revealed specifics about two of the five children, with information about the other three harder to come by.

Wagner and his family plotted to kill the Rhoden family to win custody of one of the children, according to court documents and witnesses in Wagner IV's trial.

Here’s what’s come to light about that child – Sophia Wagner – and the four others.

Brentley Rhoden

Brentley Rhoden, the son of victim Frankie Rhoden, was living in Portsmouth with his mother, Chelsea Robinson, at the time of Wagner IV's trial.

Robinson testified for prosecutors in that proceeding, sharing her son’s own words about the crime after a jury found Wagner guilty on all 22 counts he faced and just before the judge in the case sentenced him.

“I’ve been scared since that night, knowing bad guys came into my house while I was sleeping. I'm always scared now that I will lose my mommy,” Brentley, who turned 11 in September, wrote in a victim impact statement his mother read.

Addressing Wagner IV directly, Brentley said: “You did that to me.”

Brentley was 3 when his father and Hannah Hazel Gilley, fianceé to Frankie Rhoden, were killed in their bed. Brentley had been sleeping in the living room of their trailer home and opened the front door to Bobby Jo Manley, an aunt of Frankie Rhoden who was first to discover the massacre.

George Wagner IV testified in his own defense in his fall 2022 trial in the Pike County massacre case. He was found guilty on all 22 charges he faced and sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences and 121 additional years. He is appealing his conviction.

Bulvine Wagner

Bulvine Wagner, the son of Wagner IV, was living in West Portsmouth with his mother, Tabitha Claytor, when his father was on trial. Bulvine had been residing with Wagner, his parents and brother until they were arrested in November 2018. The child, now 10, was home with Wagner's mother, Angela Wagner, when the Rhodens were killed.

Claytor, Wagner IV's former wife and another witness for the prosecution, is remarried with two other children.

At Wagner's trial, a brother of the victims said the Rhodens invited Bulvine to a Christmas gathering at their home in 2018.

During the celebration, Tony Rhoden said in court, his mother called each child to her lap. Each got a present – including Bulvine, who has no blood relationship to the Rhodens.

"True love, that's what was showed that Christmas dinner," Tony Rhoden said of his mother, Geneva. "It was embedded by our mom to all her kids."

Andrea Shoemaker, mother of victim Hannah Hazel Gilley, offered an emotional victim impact statement near the end of the fall 2022 murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County.

Ruger Rhoden

Ruger Rhoden, left without parents in April 2016, is one of the three impacted children whose whereabouts have not been made public.

The son of victims Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley, now 8, was six months old when rescued from the bed where he laid between them.

Gilley's mother, Andrea Shoemaker, made clear Ruger remains in her life.

"My grandson was made an orphan in one night," Shoemaker said in an emotional victim impact statement at the end of Wagner IV's trial. "I see the pain in Ruger's eyes. He mourns for his dad so bad. And that's something he'll have to do for the rest of his life – want his daddy."

Kylie Rhoden

Kylie Rhoden, now 7 ½, was just four days old when her mother Hanna Mae Rhoden was killed. The infant was rescued from the bed where Rhoden had been nursing her. Jake Wagner, brother to George Wagner IV, admitted to killing Rhoden, his former girlfriend.

Kylie yearns for her mother, said Shoemaker, whose son Charlie Gilley is Kylie’s father.

“I watch your baby girl, Kylie, mourn, mourn, to know who her mommy was," Shoemaker said in her statement, addressing her slain daughter. "I answer questions that should have never had to be asked in the first place."

No witness in Wagner IV’s trial disclosed where either Ruger and Kylie Rhoden were living or who was raising them.

The Pike County Juvenile Court sealed their custody cases in 2016 and has failed to respond to The Enquirer’s motion, filed in March, to unseal them.

The Wagner family gathers at Flying W Farms, the Lucasville, Ohio, horse-breeding business owned by Fredericka Wagner and her late husband, Bob Wagner. From left are George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner. Sitting in the tree is Sophia Wagner, the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden, and Bulvine Wagner, the son of George Wagner IV and former wife Tabitha Claytor. Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa showed this undated photo during the fall 2022 murder trial of George Wagner IV.

Sophia Wagner

The current home of Sophia Wagner, who turned 10 this month, was also not revealed a year ago.

Jake Wagner, her father, asked the Pike County Juvenile Court to be Sophia’s “residential parent and legal custodian” just 11 days after her mother’s death. He won that status in June 2016 and the case file stopped there.

Asked about Sophia during Wagner IV’s case, Tony Rhoden offered limited information.

“She is very well. Taken care of,” said Rhoden, brother to victims Chris and Kenneth Rhoden.

Just after Jake Wagner and his family were arrested for the Pike County killings, Sophia’s great-grandfather Leonard Manley told The Enquirer that Sophia was in state custody in the Scioto County city of Portsmouth.

Around the same time, state officials said only that she’d been placed in child protective services.

What happened in Pike County?

Prosecutors laid out this chain of events for the night of April 21, 2016:

Billy, George and Jake Wagner left their home in Adams County sometime after 10 p.m. Angela remained at home with her grandchildren, Bulvine and Sophia.

At the first crime scene, Jake Wagner wounded Chris Rhoden with a rifle as he stood outside his Pike County trailer home. Billy then shot and killed Chris and his cousin, Gary Rhoden.

At the second stop, at the trailer home next door, Jake Wagner shot and killed Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Gilley.

At the third stop, Jake Wagner shot and killed Dana Manley Rhoden, former wife of Chris Rhoden, along with Hanna Rhoden and her brother Chris Rhoden Jr. Frankie, Hanna and Chris were the children of Chris Rhoden Sr. and Dana Manley Rhoden.

At the final stop, Billy Wagner shot and killed Kenneth Rhoden. Kenneth was brother to Chris and cousin to Gary.

