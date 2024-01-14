What happened the day her dad was killed? 'I've never known him to be violent,' daughter says

James Crawford meant the world to his daughter Isabella, 21. The young woman said she and her father were extremely close and had a special relationship.

Crawford was from Atlanta. He played soccer and was an active participant in BMX sports. Crawford was a sports fan who enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons.

Crawford attended Georgia Southern University before transferring to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he graduated with a civil engineering degree. He was married, but later separated. His daughter said her father lived in Tennessee for a time then returned to Atlanta.

"He was a very cool person, very fun to be around," she said.

James Crawford and his daughter Isabella Crawford

Even though her parents were no longer together, Crawford said they had joint custody of her and she saw her father regularly. When she was in the 7th grade, she decided to live with him.

"He was very sweet and a great father. I was very lucky to have him as my father," said Crawford, who's an only child.

Stand your ground

On Dec. 19, Crawford's father was shot and killed by his stepfather, Richard McCloskey, when the two were together inside a home in the Stonecrest subdivision, a gated community in Summerfield.

The state declined to press charges, saying it cannot disprove that McCloskey felt threatened and had legal justification to use deadly force on that day. McCloskey said Crawford verbally threatened him that day and approached him in a menacing manner. He also said Crawford had been physically violent toward him in the past.

James Crawford

Crawford's daughter said her father went to Marion County to be closer to his mother because of her declining health. She said McCloskey wanted Crawford to assist him in taking care of his wife, who also was Crawford's mother.

Isabella Crawford said her father had a strong bond with his mother. She said her father bought his mother's medication and was with her when she died.

When her grandmother died, Isabella Crawford said, McCloskey asked her father to stay with him and he agreed.

"It was forming into a relationship," she said. She said in the past, the only time she and her father would see McCloskey was through visits to her grandmother.

James Crawford; his mother; and Crawford's daughter Isabella.

She said her father respected McCloskey. She said her father would cook, clean and help with grocery shopping.

"He was a very giving person," she said about her father. She was planning to visit him soon.

She said her father battled alcohol. Through his struggles, she said, he had a network of people — family and friends — looking out for him.

"It was a village supporting him," she said.

When McCloskey was detained by deputies on the day of the shooting, they smelled alcohol on his breath. According to the State Attorney's Office, family members "indicated that both the suspect (McCloskey) and victim were alcoholics."

Crawford's daughter said her grandmother and father died within five months of each other.

Doubting McCloskey's story

Isabella Crawford calls her father's death "very shocking and upsetting." She said he was "very passive, non-violent and not a confrontational person."

"I've never known him to be violent. I never saw this coming. We had a very close relationship. I would know if anything was going on," she said.

In a memo explaining why charges should not be filed, Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman noted that, although several family members said there were verbal arguments between the victim and McCloskey in the past, "no family member had any knowledge of any physical violence between the suspect (McCloskey) and the victim."

Asked if McCloskey should've been charged in the shooting death of her father, Isabella Crawford declined comment. She did say she doesn't believe McCloskey's version of events.

"I don't think it's fair that one side of the story is being told, because my father is the one that's silent and deceased. From my experience and observation, this doesn't seem consistent from what I've seen myself," she said.

Crawford's brother and friends remember Crawford

Kimberly Harkey said she has known James Crawford since 1991. She said Crawford has a "laid back personality, was a lot of fun" and was a "well balanced" person.

Harkey said Crawford was not a violent person and wasn't one who talked about, or kept, guns.

"I've never heard him talk about guns. I don't know of him shooting a gun. I don't know if he knew how to use a gun," Harkey said.

Another friend, Kent Spears, said he has known Crawford since they were in the 8th grade. He said he was a skateboarder and Crawford was into BMX bicycles.

"We were best friends in high school. He was nice, popular, very funny, had a sense of humor and had no enemies," Sears said.

Sears said he and Crawford were roommates at Georgia Southern. He said he was surprised to hear the circumstances surrounding his friend's death.

"It's extremely puzzling. He would never put himself in that situation. I'm completely thrown for a loop," Sears said.

Sears said he "highly doubts" his friend would cause a confrontation so serious that someone would shoot him.

"If anything like that happened, he would walk away. I don't think its true," he said. "He spent some time with me in Georgia before going to his mother."

Woodrow "Woody" Crawford said he too does not believe McCloskey's potrayal of his brother.

For starters, Woody Crawford said, McCloskey never kept his gun or guns outside or laying around. He said McCloskey's firearms were always locked up, hidden or out of sight.

Woody Crawford said he was the one who dropped his brother off at the Summerfield home and stayed there for two days before leaving. He said McCloskey wanted his brother to stay there with him and be his caregiver.

He said his brother wasn't known to be violent.

"It's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. If anything, it was the other way around," Woody Crawford said about McCloskey's claim that the victim would beat him.

Woody Crawford took issue with a section in the prosecutor's memo concerning a recording from a deputy's squad car. McCloskey is recorded saying the victim was armed with a gun and he had to take it away. McCloskey said he then used the gun to shoot the victim.

McCloskey, the memo states, told detectives the statement was "factually incorrect, but could give no explanation as to why he made those statements in the patrol car."

Woody Crawford said he thinks McCloskey was drunk, shot his brother, and did not know what he was doing. Woody Crawford said he himself is a recovering alcoholic who has been sober for 10 years.

"He (McCloskey) committed a crime and is just trying to save his own skin," he said.

The prosecutor's memo states McCloskey "did admit to drinking vodka the prior evening." However, McCloskey denied drinking the morning of the shooting.

Missing Crawford

Isabella Crawford said McCloskey has tried calling her, but she has no intention of speaking to him.

On what she misses about her father, she said: "the quality time we spent together, his voice, his advice on life, about school and his cooking. He gives the best bear hugs."

Murder: Arrest in shooting death. Police told that accused shooter was avenging an earlier robbery

Since her father's passing, she said, her family remains "devastated" as they try to cope with the loss.

"My dad was my best friend. He was very outgoing, very loved. He would walk away from a confrontation," she said.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Daughter says father was a great man: non-violent and caring