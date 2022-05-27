Here is what happened in the defamation case between exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Yahoo Entertainment

Johnny Depp had his chance to make a final pitch to the jury, and on Thursday, it was Amber Heard's turn. The 36-year-old actress took the stand again as the pair's defamation trial comes to an end after six weeks. Heard was emotional as she spoke about the "thousands" of death threats she received since the defamation trial began on April 11, including threats directed at here 1-year-old daughter. Heard said Depp "promised" her this "global humiliation" if she ever left him and testified she's not lying about being abused.