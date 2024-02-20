What happened to the dog with a box on his head? Here’s the latest update.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here’s an update on a story you’ve been asking about. Mobile Animal Services and the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department are working to contain the dog with a box on his head, a city spokesperson said Monday.

News 5 learned in January that a dog had been roaming near the James T. Strickland Youth Center with a box on his head for months.

Since then, many viewers have expressed concern for the dog and his wellbeing.

For weeks, News 5 has asked for information on the latest actions the city has taken to ensure the dog’s safety.

The City of Mobile on Monday shared a strategy it is using to contain the dog.

“… Animal Services is working with staff members from the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department to use barricades to try to contain the dog in a smaller area,” the spokesperson told News 5. “So this is something that multiple departments, and multiple agencies are working together on.”

Last week, the spokesperson told News 5 that Animal Services was working with a local veterinarian and the Mobile County Animal Shelter to safely locate and tranquilize the dog to remove the box.

That’s easier said than done, it seems.

“This takes a lot of collaboration because the County has the equipment needed to tranquilize the dog from a distance, and a veterinarian must provide the medication and the correct dosage,” he said.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

