What happened during the Bossier City Council meeting on Tuesday?

"Public safety should be paramount," said concerned citizen Wes Merriott. This statement came after Bossier City Council met for its regular session meeting on Jan. 16 with ice still on the ground.

Merriott continued by saying, "we are here today convening a city council meeting, I must point out the hypocrisy and apparent contradiction in urging our community to stay home for their own safety, while at the same time moving forward with important city business in a manner that severely limits public participation."

The northwest Louisiana region experienced an artic blast earlier this week that resulted in a heavy mix of precipitation, with a total of half an inch of ice.

The National Weather Service was reporting slippery roads and hazardous conditions for much of the region up until late Jan. 17.

Councilman Brian Hammons said, "I was one of those that put out a statement for the people in my district. It's very unsafe outside to be driving around, but then again, here we are."

He continued by saying, "I don't see anything on this agenda that is in dire need that we have to make a decision on today."

"We have an important agenda today... discussions on expensive and possibly unlawful Manchac contract extensions and tax millage renewal matters of significant consequence," said Merriott. "However, given the hazardous weather and advice provided by our local officials, it's my firm belief that proceeding with this meeting today under these circumstances would be a disservice to 1000s of residents who are encouraged by this administration to stay home and stay safe."

During this meeting the council voted on unfinished business such as the adoption of an ordinance to authorize Manchac Consulting Group, Inc. to extend its services to Bossier City.

This ordinance passed with four in favor and three in oppisiton.

