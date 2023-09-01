What Happened When the Elderly, White Shooter Of An Unarmed Black Teen Went To Court?
A Missouri judge ruled that 84-year-old Andrew Lester has to stand trial in the shooting and injuring of a Black teen who mistakenly rang his doorbell. Lester faces two felony counts in connection to the shooting. However, his attorney insists his actions were justified.
“With his age and physical infirmity, he is unable to defend himself. A terrible event occurred, but it is not criminal,” said attorney Steve Salmon via AP. He and his client have been riding the self-defense argument since Lester got slammed with charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Read more
Celine Dion's Sister Gives Health Update: 'There's Little We Can Do to...Alleviate Her Pain'
Ruby Franke, Popular Parenting YouTuber, Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse
As the inner door opened, Yarl said he reached out to grab the storm door. “I assume these are my brothers’ friends’ parents,” he said.
Instead, it was Lester, who told him, “Don’t come here ever again,” Yarl recalled. He said he was shot in the head, the impact knocking him to the ground, and was then shot in the arm.
Yarl’s pediatric neurosurgeon said the head injury the teen sustained left him with a bullet embedded in his skull that luckily, didn’t penetrate his brain. The report says despite his injury, Yarl was able to complete his engineering internship and begin his senior year of high school with many college visits planned during his first quarter.
“It makes me feel good because when it happened, I didn’t think it would get this far with the recovery,” said Paul, Yarl’s father, in the hearing.
Lester’s next hearing will be an arraignment scheduled for Sept. 20.
More from The Root
Refreshed Tesla Model 3 Highland Finally Shows Its Face In Europe And China
Ford Is Offering Nearly $3,000 To Maverick Buyers Who Never Had Their Orders Filled: Report
Weary Ridiculousness writers include "please make other shows" in their list of union demands
Friends director James Burrows says Emily actor Helen Baxendale wasn't very funny
Only 1,280 Reproductive Human Ancestors Once Roamed Earth, Gene Study Suggests
Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.