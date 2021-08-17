'It Happened So Fast': Inside a Fatal Tesla Autopilot Accident

FILE - This July 8, 2018, file photo shows Tesla 2018 Model 3 sedans sitting on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in a posting on its website. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsi, File)
Neal E. Boudette
·9 min read

George Brian McGee, a finance executive in Florida, was driving home in a Tesla Model S operating on Autopilot, a system that can steer, brake and accelerate a car on its own, when he dropped his phone during a call and bent down to look for it.

Neither he nor Autopilot noticed that the road was ending and the Model S drove past a stop sign and a flashing red light. The car smashed into a parked Chevrolet Tahoe, killing a 22-year-old college student, Naibel Benavides.

One of a growing number of fatal accidents involving Tesla cars operating on Autopilot, McGee’s case is unusual because he survived and told investigators what had happened: He got distracted and put his trust in a system that did not see and brake for a parked car in front of it. Tesla drivers using Autopilot in other fatal accidents have often been killed, leaving investigators to piece together the details from data stored and videos recorded by the cars.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“I was driving and dropped my phone,” McGee told an officer who responded to the accident, according to a recording from a police body camera. “I looked down, and I ran the stop sign and hit the guy’s car.”

McGee’s statements to investigators, the accident report and court filings paint a tragic picture of overreliance on technology. They also strongly suggest that Autopilot failed at a basic function — automatic emergency braking — that engineers developed years ago. Many newer cars, including models much more affordable and less sophisticated than Teslas, can slow or stop themselves when an accident seems likely.

On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had opened a formal investigation into Autopilot. The agency said it was aware of 11 accidents since 2018 involving Teslas that crashed into police, fire and other emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on roads and highways. In one of them, a Tesla plowed into a fire truck in December 2019 in Indiana, killing a passenger in the car and seriously injuring the driver.

Distracted driving can be deadly in any car. But safety experts say Autopilot may encourage distraction by lulling people into thinking that their cars are more capable than they are. And the system does not include safeguards to make sure drivers are paying attention to the road and can retake control if something goes wrong.

McGee, who declined to comment through his lawyer, told investigators that he was on the phone with American Airlines making reservations to fly out for a funeral. He called the airline at 9:05 p.m. on April 25, 2019. The call lasted a little more than five minutes and ended two seconds after his Model S crashed into the Tahoe, according to a Florida Highway Patrol investigation. Florida law makes it illegal to text while driving, but the state does not prohibit drivers from talking on a hand-held cellphone except in school or work zones.

McGee, who was close to his home in Key Largo after driving roughly 100 miles from his office in Boca Raton, called 911 and then spoke to police officers who responded to the accident. In both sets of recorded conversations, he sounds shaken but speaks clearly. He said he had looked up, seen that he was about to hit the Tahoe and tried to stop the car.

“When I popped up and I looked and saw a black truck — it happened so fast,” he told the officers, at one point referring to Autopilot as “stupid cruise control.”

Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker, and CEO Elon Musk describe Autopilot as a way to make driving easier and safer.

Despite its name, Autopilot does not make Teslas autonomous. The auto industry classifies it, and similar systems offered by General Motors and other companies, as Level 2 self-driving. Cars that can operate autonomously at all times would be Level 5, a distinction that no vehicle on sale today is close to achieving.

Tesla’s critics contend that Autopilot has several weaknesses, including the ability for drivers like McGee to use it on local roads. With the help of GPS and software, GM, Ford Motor Co. and other automakers restrict their systems to divided highways where there are no stop signs, traffic lights or pedestrians.

Tesla owners’ manuals warn customers not to use Autopilot on city streets. “Failure to follow these instructions could cause damage, serious injury or death,” the manual for 2019 models says.

“The technology exists to limit where Autopilot can operate, but Tesla allows drivers to use it on roads it shouldn’t operate on,” said Jason K. Levine, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, a Washington nonprofit group. “They made a corporate decision to do that, and it’s resulted in preventable tragedies. That should be enraging.”

Musk and Tesla’s associate general counsel, Ryan McCarthy, did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Regulators are looking into other potential Autopilot flaws. The system, which includes cameras, radar and software, sometimes fails to recognize other vehicles and stationary objects. In July, a Tesla ran into an SUV parked at the site of an earlier accident on a highway near San Diego. The driver had Autopilot on, fell asleep and, later, failed a sobriety test, police said. This year, a California couple sued Tesla in connection with a 2019 crash that killed their 15-year-old son.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating more than two dozen crashes that occurred when Autopilot was in use. The agency said it was aware of at least 10 deaths in those accidents.

A Commute Ends in Tragedy

McGee, 44, is a managing partner at a small private equity firm, New Water Capital. He bought his Model S, a performance model, in 2019.

On the night of the accident, he left Boca Raton and headed south over major highways. South of Miami, he got on U.S. Route 1, took a narrow toll bridge from the mainland to Key Largo and continued on Card Sound Road, a two-lane road that ends at County Road 905. McGee had Autopilot on, and the speed was set at 44 mph, according to data that the police retrieved from the car.

About the same time, Benavides was on a date with Dillon Angulo. He was driving his mother’s black Tahoe, and pulled off to the wide shoulder of County Road 905 near Card Sound Road. Angulo stopped some 44 feet from edge of the intersection, parked on a gravel strip and stepped out. Benavides got out of the passenger seat and walked around to the driver’s side, according to the investigation.

Data from the Tesla shows the Model S accelerated from 44 to 60 mph a few seconds before crashing into the Tahoe. It is unclear if Autopilot or McGee raised the speed. Vehicle data and skid marks indicated McGee jammed on the brakes less than a second before impact. He told the police that he could not tell how close he was to the intersection when he started looking for his phone.

Benavides’ estate has sued Tesla in the circuit court for Miami-Dade County, claiming the company’s cars are “defective and unsafe.” Todd Poses, a Miami lawyer representing the estate, said McGee was expected to give a deposition in that case. A separate lawsuit that the estate filed against McGee was settled, Poses said, but he would not disclose the terms.

In court, Tesla has filed a brief response denying the estate’s claims without elaborating. In similar cases, the company has said any blame rests solely with the drivers of its cars.

As in other crashes involving Autopilot, the system appeared not to have done much to make sure McGee was paying attention to the road.

Tesla recently activated an in-car camera in certain newer models to monitor drivers, but it cannot see in the dark. Tesla owners have posted videos on YouTube showing that the camera sometimes fails to notice when drivers look away from the road and that it can be fooled if they cover the lens. When the camera notices a Tesla driver looking away from the road, it sounds a warning chime but does not turn Autopilot off.

GM and Ford systems use infrared cameras to monitor drivers’ eyes. If drivers look away for more than two or three seconds, warnings remind them to look straight ahead. If drivers fail to comply, the GM and Ford systems will shut off and tell drivers to take control of the car.

Musk has said monitoring drivers while cars operate on systems like Autopilot may not be needed because machines are much safer than people. “Having a human intervene will decrease safety,” he said in an April 2019 interview with a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher.

A Life Cut Short

Benavides emigrated from Cuba in 2016 and lived with her mother in Miami. She worked at a Walgreens pharmacy and a clothing store while attending community college. An older sister, Neima, 34, who is executor of the estate, said Naibel had been working to improve her English in hopes of getting a college degree.

“She was always laughing and making people laugh,” Neima Benavides said. “Her favorite thing was to go to the beach. She would go almost every day and hang out with friends or just sit by herself and read.”

Neima Benavides said she hoped the lawsuit would prod Tesla into making Autopilot safer. “Maybe something can change so other people don’t have to go through this.”

Benavides had just started dating Angulo when they went fishing on Key Largo. That afternoon, she sent her sister a text message indicating she was having a good time. At 9 p.m., Benavides called her mother from Angulo’s phone to say she was on the way home. She had lost her phone that day.

On the 911 call, McGee reported that a man was on the ground, unconscious and bleeding from the mouth. Several times McGee said, “Oh, my God,” and shouted “Help!” When an emergency operator asked if the man was the only injured person, McGee replied, “Yes, he’s the only passenger.”

Angulo was airlifted to a hospital. He later told investigators that he had no recollection of the accident or why they had stopped at the intersection.

An emergency medical technician spotted a woman’s sandal under the Tahoe and called on others to start searching the area for another victim. “Please tell me no,” McGee can be heard saying in the police video. “Please tell me no.”

Benavides’ body was found about 25 yards away.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Frozen shrimp sold at Whole Foods, Meijer, more stores recalled for possible salmonella

    Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling select shrimp products for possible salmonella contamination. Frozen shrimp products were sold at Whole Foods Market.

  • Man shot 6 times waits more than a week for surgery after hospital is overwhelmed by covid

    Joel Valdez isn't in the hospital for covid-19, but he's feeling its effect. For 10 days, Valdez has been in a hospital bed at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston awaiting surgery after he was shot six times outside a grocery store as an unlucky bystander to a domestic dispute.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Having broken bones and bullets in me for over a week now, it's a little frustrating," Valdez told KRIV over the week

  • Report: Patrick Beverley traded for 2nd time in 3 days as Grizzlies send him to Timberwolves

    Hopefully Beverley didn't sign a lease in Memphis, because he's headed out of town after barely 36 hours.

  • Mae Whitman comes out as pansexual

    The "Parenthood" and "Good Girls" actress, 33, opened up about her sexuality in a post talking about her voice role in Disney Channel's animated series The Owl House.

  • Photo shows a US Air Force cargo plane crammed with 640 Afghans trying to flee the Taliban

    It's among the largest-ever number of people who have been on a C-17 Globemaster III craft, Defense One reported.

  • Five myths about apartment renting

    During the past 15 years, we've witnessed a growing number of individuals and families who are choosing to rent - not as an alternative to homeownership, but as the preferred option. Nonetheless, some prevailing stereotypes continue to position renting as a "second choice" to homeownership. Whether you're a longtime renter or considering renting for the first time, it's helpful to understand what modern-day renting looks like in the United States. That way, you can address any questions or doubt

  • Female mayor in Afghanistan says she's waiting for Taliban to 'come ... and kill me'

    Zarifa Ghafari, 27, told the British newspaper i she has nowhere to go and can't leave her family.

  • Alligator handler recovering after attack, daring rescue

    Video taken by a guest shows an unidentified handler at Scales & Tails Utah, in suburban Salt Lake City, talking to some adults and children about the alligator Saturday when it bit her hand and dragged her into the water. Shane Richins, the company's owner, said in an interview Monday that the handler was opening the enclosure to feed the alligator as usual, but this time the reptile “got a little extra spunky.”

  • Time to throw a flag on the NFL's unnecessary focus on taunting

    If a preseason penalty is any indication of what won't be allowed this season, NFL games are going to be a circus as refs try to protect players' feelings.

  • Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

    Built and trained at a two-decade cost of $83 billion, Afghan security forces collapsed so quickly and completely — in some cases without a shot fired — that the ultimate beneficiary of the American investment turned out to be the Taliban. The Taliban captured an array of modern military equipment when they overran Afghan forces who failed to defend district centers. Bigger gains followed, including combat aircraft, when the Taliban rolled up provincial capitals and military bases with stunning speed, topped by capturing the biggest prize, Kabul, over the weekend.

  • Now Going Viral: Meeting Online Friends in Real Life

    NEW YORK — Marissa Meizz, 23, was out to dinner with a friend in the East Village in mid-May when her phone started buzzing. She tried to silence it, but the texts kept coming. They all wanted to know: Had she seen the TikTok video? She clicked the link and a young man appeared on screen. “If your name’s Marissa,” he said, “please listen up.” He said he had just overheard some of her friends say they were deliberately choosing to hold a birthday party when she was out of town that weekend. “You

  • Over 5,000 students quarantine or isolate because of Covid in Florida school district

    Hillsborough County Public Schools administrators called an emergency meeting to consider a potential mask mandate "for all students and staff."

  • Falcons say they're first NFL team to reach 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among players

    The NFL's COVID-19 vaccine incentives and disincentives appear to be working in Atlanta and around the league.

  • Jaguars release Tim Tebow after 1 preseason game

    Tebow will no doubt remain a cultural touchstone. His camp invite alone inspired huge reactions that were both positive and negative. His getting cut will no doubt do the same.

  • Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan send support amid Afghanistan takeover: 'We are left speechless'

    Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan released a joint statement on their Archewell website regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

  • More kids are getting sick from COVID. Is it delta?

    Throughout much of 2020, parents took comfort in a single silver lining the pandemic: The virus seemed to spare young people, particularly children and toddlers, whose symptoms were considerably milder than the adults around them. One theory was that children had fewer “receptors” that could become infected with the virus. Children also were less likely to be burdened by the kind of underlying health conditions plaguing older adults, according to health experts.

  • TikTok doctor warns against common shower habit

    A doctor on TikTok is blowing people's minds with the revelation that peeing in the shower actually isn't a good idea. The post TikTok doctor warns against common shower habit appeared first on In The Know.

  • Afghan journalist confronts Pentagon: 'Everybody is upset, especially women'

    A female Afghan journalist tearfully confronted a Pentagon spokesman during a Monday press briefing, in a poignant reminder of the human stakes of the Taliban takeover.

  • INSIGHT-If your coffee's going downhill, blame climate change

    Coffee leader Brazil is turning to stronger and more bitter robusta beans, which are hardier in the heat than the delicate arabica, in a sign of how climate change is affecting global markets - and shaping our favourite flavours. Brazil is the world's biggest producer of arabica, yet its production has stayed largely flat over the last five years. Meanwhile its output of cheaper robusta - generally grown at lower altitudes and viewed as of inferior quality - has leapt and is attracting more and more international buyers, new data shows.

  • Afghan contractor details his family's escape from Kabul

    Just 10 days ago, Ahmad and his family were living at home in Kabul, Afghanistan. Within a few short weeks of American troops’ departure, Ahmad’s home country of Afghanistan fell quickly to the Taliban, an Islamic military insurgent group. Ahmad said it took him a year and a half to get out of the country, and now it’s “impossible” for the thousands of other Afghans trying to escape.