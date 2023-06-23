What happened at The Gorge Amphitheatre shooting? Here are the facts, what we know so far

Two people died and several others were injured following a shooting at The Gorge Campground near the Beyond Wonderland music festival on June 17. A suspect was taken into custody after police arrived and more information is being released by law enforcement.

Rumors are spread after most music festivals, usually consisting of a large number of overdoses, some outlandish assault and numerous arrests. The mass shooting at The Gorge Campground has many people talking about the events, and unfortunately, it has caused an increase in rumors and misinformation.

Here’s what we know so far about the events that occurred on Saturday night and answers to some questions and rumors that people may have heard:

▪ Claim: A SHOOTING OCCURRED AT A MUSIC FESTIVAL.

False. A deadly shooting occurred at the campgrounds near The Gorge Amphitheatre, where the Beyond Wonderland music festival was. Festival-goers at The Gorge at the time of the shooting were not involved in a shooting and were informed after the fact. People around the parking lot and Gorge Amphitheatre Campground may have been involved at the time of the shooting. The campground is next to the venue and often utilized by concert attendees, but there is no direct access to the venue.

▪ Claim: THERE WERE XX DRUG OVERDOSES.

No overdoses have been reported from Beyond Wonderland. The Grant County Coroner’s Office confirmed with McClatchy that no overdose cases were brought through the office, as did contracted emergency services American Medical Response and CrowdRX.

▪ Claim: THE SHOOTING WAS CAUSED BY MUSHROOMS.

Conjecture. This is just the suspected shooter’s explanation to police, that he was on mushrooms and thought the world was ending, so he started shooting. At this time, no motive or reasoning has been confirmed. More evidence could come to light if the case goes to trial.

▪ Claim: THIS WAS A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SITUATION.

One of the surviving victims is Lily Luksich, girlfriend of suspected shooter Specialist James M. Kelly. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault, one of which included the aggravated circumstance of domestic violence. However, court documents from the State of Washington currently show two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, with no mention of domestic violence.

He is scheduled for arraignment on July 5.

▪ Claim: A CREW MEMBER DIED.

False. The two people who died in the shooting, Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz, were not festival employees but attendees. The young couple was engaged and had come from Seattle to attend the music festival.

A Crowd Management Services employee was shot at while driving a utility vehicle with coworkers. One bullet went through the windshield and shattered her glasses, but she was only cut and bruised.

▪ Claim: THE MUSIC FESTIVAL KEPT GOING.

Yes and no. Once the suspect was secured, the rest of Saturday’s lineup continued. Day two of the festival was canceled.

▪ Claim: THIS IS DUE TO POOR SECURITY AT MUSIC FESTIVALS.

Not likely. Kelly is an active duty fire support specialist for the U.S. Army at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, meaning he would have access to firearms and permission to carry in places others wouldn’t. Court documents report that his gun was in his truck at the campgrounds. Campgrounds generally do not conduct searches, especially in cars.

▪ Claim: KELLY SNEAKED THROUGH A FENCE AND AMBUSHED HIS GIRLFRIEND. THEY ARGUED SO HE SHOT HER.

There is little evidence to support this. The police report does not mention that Kelly sneaked in through a fence and confirmed he had a festival wristband. The couple says at the time of the shooting, they had just left the festival and went to the campgrounds. He was not in the festival with the gun. Police documents also report Luksich was the last person shot before Kelly was stopped, not the first. Documents say Kelly and Luksich claim they came to the festival together, contradicting rumors that she had come with other friends, and everything was normal before he took a “bad batch” of mushrooms.

▪ Claim: THIS COULD BE THE SAME MAN ARRESTED FOR PLANNING A MASS SHOOTING LAST YEAR.

False. That man was a 31-year-old from Ephrata, and two of his charges were dismissed, according to court records. Prosecutors chose not to prosecute the charge of possession of a firearm at an outdoor music festival. The man was arrested in the parking lot outside Bass Canyon before entering the festival and was originally suspected of planning a mass shooting. But after further investigation, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office recanted this suspicion.