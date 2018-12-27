Was Grace Kelly's Rover P6 really sabotaged?

Old cars possess an almost talismanic quality. No other man-made object boasts the same disturbing allure of age-old metal and drivetrain. More emotions are involved with our classic cars than most relationships.



It’s why tales of crime and death surrounding vehicles now cherished by devoted custodians offer a mixed bag of perverse interest and cultural modelling – and none with the same blend of mystery and uneasy fate as Grace Kelly’s accident behind the wheel of her Rover P6 V8.





Grace Kelly’s Accident





While France’s steep, winding southern roads of Corniche no longer radiate with the sun-drenched image portrayed throughout 1950s cinematic depictions, instead relegated to the contemporary curse of sluggish traffic and hellish traffic lights, the views remain jaw-dropping as the tarmac undulations remain demanding.







It was on this road – the D37 – that Princess Grace of Monaco suffered a devastating incident on 13 September 1982; her dark green Rover lurched over the edge of a 120-foot mountainside drop, rapidly spiralling into the undergrowth with a masticating crunch of metal.



Princess Grace was returning from her Roc Agel holiday home , her car over-packed with belongings, bags and hatboxes, with dresses draped over the rear seat. Her daughter was in the passenger seat, concerned about her mother’s pace, having watched Kelly dismiss the chauffeur before they tanked off in the British V8.







This was highly unlike her mother’s usual approach to transport. Grace was reputedly a rather poor driver, having abandoned her desire for automotive self-reliance after an accident in Monaco during the 1970s. Employing use of a black London taxi, the traffic abrasion caused her to declare ‘I’ll never drive again’. Therefore, tackling a challenging, dangerous mountain road in a hurried state highlighted that something was very wrong.



As the Rover descended from the Roc Agel, a truck driver was traversing the ascent in the opposite direction. He noticed that the oncoming green saloon was swerving erratically, approaching the infamous ‘Devil’s Curse’ at alarming speed. As he sounded his truck’s horn to alert what was presumed to be a driver asleep at the wheel, the P6 accelerated hard and smashed through the retaining stone parapet before rolling 32 metres down a ragged hillside.







Although both occupants were still alive, Grace was mortally injured and the car was now a mangled wreck. Appearing initially to be mostly in shock with bruises and wounds, Kelly had actually suffered a stroke, falling into a coma before suffering further with a brain haemorrhage. Her husband, Prince Rainier III, made the painful decision to terminate her life support system two days later. She was 52 years old.



A reported audience of 100 million mourners worldwide tuned in for Princess Grace’s televised funeral, resulting in an emotional farewell for a distinguished Hollywood icon turned Monaco Royal, bringing a modern fairy tale to a disturbing close.







Watching with a heavy heart was her daughter Stephanie, having escaped the wreckage with little injury at all. Tabloid speculation claimed that Stephanie had been driving and was therefore responsible, but this rumour was quashed when senior officials reported a quote Stephanie had told her sister Caroline:



‘Mummy kept saying “I can’t stop. The brakes don’t work. I can’t stop.”’



It was after this citation leaked to the press that wild speculation ran amok across Grace’s blemish-free public mantra. The rumour mill exploded after British Leyland, the Midlands-based British manufacturers of the Rover P6 3500, sent their top engineers to examine the wreckage, hidden away at an undisclosed location after a frenzied clean-up operation. Police were told to ensure prying eyes didn't witness the distorted Rover’s remains.







