What happened to that Idaho bill? Stay updated on latest with this 2024 tracker

This story will continue to be updated throughout the 2024 legislative session.

The Idaho Statesman provides in-depth coverage of bills as they’re introduced and passed on the House or Senate floors.

But a bill goes through a lengthy process before it becomes law. The more measures introduced in one legislative session, the more difficult it is to keep them straight.

The legislative process starts in the chamber in which it was introduced, then moves to the other chamber. For example, a House bill must typically:

get introduced;

be referred to a House committee;

have a public hearing;

get sent to the House floor and pass;

pass through a Senate committee;

get sent to the Senate floor and pass;

and get signed by the governor.

Here, we have a list of the most high-profile pieces of legislation and updates on how close they are to becoming law.

Education

“Harmful” library materials: House Bill 384 would let guardians sue a public or school library to seek damages if their child is exposed to “harmful” material. It would require guardians to provide 30 days’ notice, during which the library could move the material to an adult section. It was sent to the House floor, then moved back to the House State Affairs Committee.

Systems to challenge library books: Senate Bill 1221 would require school boards to develop policies for how they select library materials, periodically review those items, post a complete inventory of what they have and set up a system through which parents can “challenge” materials and have them reviewed by a committee. It’s been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Blaine Amendment: House Joint Resolution 1 would remove a section of the Idaho Constitution, known as the Blaine Amendment, that prohibits directing state funds to religious institutions. It’s been assigned to the House State Affairs Committee.

Concealed guns in schools: House Bill 415 would allow public school employees with concealed weapons permits to bring concealed firearms to school grounds.

Recalled trustees: Two bills would change quorum requirements for school boards to apply only to currently filled seats: Senate Bill 1239 and House Bill 420. The Senate bill has been referred to the Senate Education Committee.





Health care

Maternal mortality: House Bill 399 would allow the Idaho Board of Medicine to collect and report maternal mortality rates in the state. It’s been referred to the House Health and Welfare Committee.

Mask mandates: House Bill 396 would ban state agencies or “political subdivisions” from mandating masks. It’s been referred to the House State Affairs Committee.

Health districts: House Bill 392 would limit the powers of health districts to implement public health measures. It’s been referred to the House Health and Welfare Committee.

“Preborn child”: House Bill 400 replaced House Bill 381. It would change references to “fetus” in state laws to “preborn child.” After a public hearing, the bill was held in the House State Affairs Committee.

Rape and incest abortion exceptions: Senate Bill 1229, a personal bill, would remove abortion ban exceptions for rape or incest reported to law enforcement. It’s been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Child protective services: Senate Bill 1232 would add code that requires the Department of Health and Welfare to notify parents of their rights during a child protection investigation. It’s been referred to the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee.

Medicaid expansion repeal: House Bill 419 would implement several conditions, including work requirements, to qualify for Medicaid expansion after July 2025.

Contraception: Senate Bill 1234 would require health insurance plans to reimburse patients for up to a six-month supply of contraceptives at a time. It’s been referred to the Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

Taxes

Homestead exemption: House Bill 401 would penalize residents who try to use a homestead exemption for more than one property. It’s been referred to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Cash payments: House Bill 417 would require state agencies to accept cash payments.

Crime

Death penalty crimes: House Bill 405 would let Idaho pursue the death penalty for those who have been convicted of lewd conduct with a minor under 12 years old. It’s been referred to the House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee.

Fentanyl mandatory minimums: House Bill 401 would implement mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl trafficking and add a drug-induced homicide crime to Idaho law.

“Deepfakes”: House Bill 391 would make it a misdemeanor to use “deepfakes,” AI-generated photos or videos, to harass or sexually extort someone. It’s been referred to the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.

“Domestic terrorism”: Senate Bill 1220 would define “domestic terrorism” to be “done in cooperation with any foreign terrorist organization,” excluding homegrown extremist groups. It’s been sent to the Senate floor.

Government

Private militias: Senate Bill 1240 would eliminate Idaho’s prohibition on private militias. It’s been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Attorney general investigations: House Bill 390 would let the attorney general investigate city and county elected officials. It’s been referred to the House State Affairs Committee.

LGBTQ+ rights

“Add the words”: Senate Bill 1237, a personal bill, would add sexual orientation and gender identity as classes protected against discrimination.

Elections

Political “deepfakes”: House Bill 407 would allow political candidates impersonated with “deepfakes” to take the perpetrator to court. It’s been referred to the House State Affairs Committee.

We’ve tracked high-profile legislation for the past three years. Check out our 2022 and 2023 bill trackers if you’re looking for an older bill.

