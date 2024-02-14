'What happened there impacts us all': Calhoun County Spartans reflect on MSU shooting

Calhoun County Spartans members and guests observe a moment of silence commemorating the anniversary of the Michigan State University mass shooting during a vigil at Clara's in Battle Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

BATTLE CREEK — It's a moment they'll never forget.

Gathering along the Battle Creek River Tuesday night, a small group of Spartans reflected upon the horrific tragedy at their alma mater one year prior, when a lone gunman attacked Michigan State University, killing three students and wounding five others at the Union and Berkey Hall before fleeing campus.

“I know those of us who are Spartans, we love our university, we care about what happened there and what happened there impacts us all," Russ Claggett, a board member of the Calhoun County Spartans, told the small crowd gathered behind Clara's on the River Tuesday. "Today, we are tied back to that university and events that are going on in remembrance of Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and also the five students that were wounded in that shooting. We’re joined in community across the United States and throughout the world. Folks that are standing up against gun violence and standing up for students and their safety.”

Luminaries placed by the Calhoun County Spartans commemorating the anniversary of the Michigan State University mass shooting during a vigil at Clara's in Battle Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Police said Anthony McRae, 43, of Lansing searched for or watched YouTube videos about school shootings, documentaries about killers and arson and viewed videos of MSU campus tours in the days before the attack but had no apparent connection to the school. McRae shot himself more than three hours after the shooting when he was approached by police in north Lansing.

“We were all devastated last year at the events as they unfolded on the night of Feb. 13 and we feel, especially being so close to campus, that we would like to honor the students that lost their lives and the other students that were injured," Ann Gallagher, board chair of the Calhoun County Spartans, explained.

Members of the Calhoun County Spartans collect luminaries commemorating the anniversary of the Michigan State University mass shooting during a vigil at Clara's in Battle Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

The group held a moment of silence Tuesday, followed by the playing of "MSU Shadows," the MSU alma mater.“There’s been a lot of discussions about mental health, and I think that’s been really effective," Gallagher said. "I think some of the gun control measures that the Michigan legislature and the folks in Lansing have put together we believe will also help reduce these types of events in the future, so I think we’re all hopeful.”

