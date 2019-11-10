What happened in the impeachment inquiry this week

Here are the highlights from the impeachment inquiry this week — followed by analysis by chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes:

A new phase

The impeachment inquiry transitioned this week into a more public process. The impeachment committees released transcripts of closed-door testimony from eight witnesses: Fiona Hill, George Kent, Michael McKinley, Gordon Sondland, Bill Taylor, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Marie Yovanovitch. Not every member of Congress will be reading them, though. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham refuses to read the transcripts because in his view, the impeachment process is a "joke." When asked about U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland's revised testimony (more on that below), Graham said he doesn't care what Sondland thinks.

Transcript takeaways

Most of the witnesses' testimonies support the anonymous whistleblower's complaint that U.S. military aid was conditioned on whether Ukraine investigated 2016 election interference and Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company in which Hunter Biden — the son of Mr. Trump's political rival — sat on the board. This is controversial because it is illegal to ask foreign entities for election assistance. An investigation into Burisma could have helped Mr. Trump's reelection campaign.

The release of the transcripts prompted Sondland to update his own testimony. He said reading other accounts "refreshed" his own memory and that he now remembers telling a top Ukrainian official that the release of delayed military aid "would likely not occur until Ukraine provided" an announcement of investigations that would have benefited Mr. Trump politically. When he testified before the committees, in October, Sondland had originally said he believed the White House invitation for Zelensky had no preconditions.

More no-shows

The number of people who have refused to testify in the impeachment process more than tripled this week to 14, after the Justice Department sent a letter on Sunday to the White House that concluded Trump advisers have "absolute immunity" from congressional subpoenas.

The following current and former White House officials did not show up this week:

Robert Blair, the president's assistant and Mulvaney's senior adviserJohn Bolton, the former national security adviserT. Ulrich Brechbuhl, a State Department counselorMichael Duffey, OMB's associate director for national security programsJohn Eisenberg, the president's deputy counsel for national security affairsMichael Ellis, the president's senior associate counselWells Griffith, a special assistant to the presidentBrian McCormack, OMB's associate director for natural resources, energy and scienceMick Mulvaney, the White House's acting chief of staffRick Perry, the outgoing energy secretaryRussell Vought, OMB's director

(Not all of them were subpoenaed; some were simply asked to testify.)

Whistleblower concessions and warnings

The whistleblower is willing to answer written questions directly from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee — on the condition that his or her identity would still be hidden but verified by the inspector general of the intelligence community. But Mr. Trump and his allies want the whistleblower to testify publicly and have called on the media to publish the person's name, which is protected by federal law. After a week of intense pressure on the whistleblower — including Republican Senator Rand Paul using a Trump rally to urge the media to print the person's name — their attorney sent the White House a cease-and-desist letter, accusing Mr. Trump of "tampering with a witness" and endangering the whistleblower and their family.

New representation

Rudy Giuliani is still Mr. Trump's personal attorney, but he'll be taking a backseat as White House lawyers step up their role in defending the president against impeachment. Meanwhile, Giuliani, who is a central figure in the impeachment inquiry himself, hired several attorneys to represent him.

Never mind

The House formally withdrew its subpoena for Charles Kupperman, a deputy to former National Security Adviser John Bolton. The White House ordered him and all senior Trump officials not to testify, so Kupperman sued to force a judge to decide whether he should comply with the legislative branch or the executive branch demands. The House said waiting on the court "would only result in delay" of the impeachment process.