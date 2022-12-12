What happened to Jashira Pagan, the woman found shot outside Uncas Condominiums?

NORWICH - A Norwich Superior Court judge kept intact a $5 million bond for the son of a city restaurant owner, accused of shooting a woman in November, a wound that police said led to her death.

After hearing from a bail commissioner, Judge Angelica Papastavros on Monday ordered 22-year-old Atlantikh Balidemaj’s murder case be transferred to New London’s Part A court, where the region’s most serious cases are heard.

Balidemaj, of 158 Case St. is accused of shooting 30-year-old Jashira Pagan on Nov. 5 outside the Uncasville Condominiums complex on West Thames Street. Pagan was transported to The William W. Backus Hospital that day with critical injuries and died at the hospital on Nov. 7.

What happened the morning Jashira Pagan died?

According to an arrest warrant application, arriving Norwich police officers found Pagan on the ground at the end of the complex’s cul-de-sac with an apparent gunshot wound to her face and an injury to the back of her head.

Hospital personnel concluded Pagan was shot just below her left eye with an exit wound to the back of her skull. She showed no apparent brain activity at the hospital and was placed on life support until she succumbed to her injuries.

A witness told police a man identified as “one of those kids from Bella Fiore” had been in Pagan’s apartment just before she was shot, the warrant states.

The Bella Fiore Restaurante & Modelo’s Bar & Grill are connected establishments at 543 W. Thames St. and owned by Haxhe Balidemaj, Atlantikh Balidemaj’s father.

A witness said Pagan had been at Modelo’s earlier in the evening and left around midnight. The witness said they heard arguing at around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 between Pagan and a male later identified as Atlantikh Balidemaj inside Pagan’s bedroom. The witness said they escorted the man out of the apartment.

While the witness interview was occurring, a Norwich sergeant was approached by Haxhe Balidemaj who said his son called saying “he was having issues” at the complex and needed a ride home, the warrant states.

At approximately 6:09 a.m. on the day of the shooting, police observed Atlantikh Balidemaj walking on West Thames Street about a mile from the crime scene. He was taken into custody.

Police said video surveillance footage of the condo complex showed a man matching Atlantikh Balidemaj’s description running from the direction where Pagan’s body was found at approximately 5:25 a.m. on the morning of the shooting.

Several of Atlantikh Balidemaj’s family members told police they received frantic calls from him the morning of the shooting, including one in which he told his brother, Vullnetar Balidemaj, that he needed to be picked up because “I don’t want to be here, it’s a bad situation,” the warrant states.

Vullnetar Balidemaj told police he thought he could hear screaming in the background of the call.

According to police, what did Atlantikh Balidemaj say?

During an initial interview with police, Atlantikh Balidemaj said he met Pagan at Modelo’s Bar on Nov. 5 and a bouncer later drove the two to Pagan’s residence where they had sex. Over the course of two interviews, police said Atlantikh Balidemaj changed his story several times, at one point saying he fled Pagan’s apartment after her boyfriend unexpectedly showed up. During one interview, he said he heard a gunshot while running through the woods.

Atlantikh Balidemaj denied shooting Pagan and said the gunshot residue found on his hands and clothes could be attributed to his use of a nail gun the day before. He also told police he was recently arrested in Pennsylvania for “shooting a gun.”

Atlantikh Balidemaj told police he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the warrant states. When confronted with inconsistencies in his narratives, Atlantikh Balidemaj requested a lawyer.

According to the bail commissioner’s office, Atlantikh Balidemaj has lived in Norwich his entire life, except for a brief period he spent in Albania for school. He has no criminal convictions and listed his occupation as a bartender.

Balidemaj next court date is Dec. 19 in New London Superior Court

Atlantikh Balidemaj is represented by the Traystman & Couric law firm and his case was continued until Dec. 19 in New London Superior Court. In addition to murder, Atlantikh Balidemaj is also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Members of Pagan’s family in attendance for the arraignment on Monday declined to comment on the case. An obituary described Pagan as “charismatic, vivacious and confident.”

“Her energy lit up the room,” the obituary stated. ”Jashira’s one of a kind laugh was infectious. Her spirited personality brought joy to all those she surrounded. She loved the beach and enjoyed a variety of art forms.”

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: $5M bail for Norwich murder suspect in West Thames St. condo shooting