What happened last week? Biden introduced a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, Parler sued Amazon, and Loews Hotels cancelled a fundraiser for a senator.

Kevin Shalvey
Vice President Mike Pence US Capitol National Guard Elbow Bump January 14 2021.JPG
Vice President Mike Pence elbow bumps with a member of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol on January 14. Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

What happened last week?

As Washington last week readied for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the incoming president announced a massive stimulus plan to rejuvenate the economy and update the country's cybersecurity infrastructure.

Here are three big stories from the last week.

Biden introduced a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

Biden COVID 19 Announcement January 2021.JPG
President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer coronavirus disease vaccines to the US population during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 15, 2021. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

On Thursday, Biden released a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, the "American Rescue Plan."

"A growing chorus of top economists agree that, in this moment of crisis, with interest rates at historic lows, we cannot afford inaction," Biden said as he introduced the plan in Delaware.

Read more: Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus plan has $10 billion for cybersecurity and IT hidden at the end - and experts say it's critical for the nation's recovery

The plan included $400 billion in vaccination, testing, and public health strategy. It ran into some Republican opposition, which could force Democrats to make changes during an uphill battle through Congress.

Parler filed a suit against Amazon

Matze Trump Parler
Parler CEO John Matze and President Donald Trump, who allegedly considered making an account on the controversial social-media platform. Fox News, Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon removed Parler, which bills itself as a "free speech" alternative to Twitter, from its web servers, knocking the service offline. Both Apple and Google previously removed the app from their stores.

Some members of the mob that stormed the US Capitol on January 6 had reportedly organized on Parler and Twitter. Some Parler users called for "bloodshed" during the siege.

Read more: Inside the rapid and mysterious rise of Parler, the 'free speech' Twitter alternative, which created a platform for conservatives by burning the Silicon Valley script

Parler on Monday filed a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging antitrust violations. In a Wednesday filing, Parler said Amazon told the company it was "definitely in this journey" with Parler. The company also said in a filing that President Donald Trump had considered joining Parler under the pseudonym "Person X."

Parler CEO John Matze and his family left their home after receiving death threats, according to a Friday court filing.

More than a dozen senior UK government officials had been on the site before it went offline, according to a Sunday report from The Observer.

Loews Hotels cancelled an event supporting Senator Josh Hawley

A Resign Hawley sign painted in Saint Loius.JPG
A "Resign Hawley" sign painted on the street during a protest against Senator Josh Hawley in St Louis, Missouri, on January 9, 2021. Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

Loews Hotels on Saturday said it had cancelled a February fundraiser for Senator Josh Hawley. The event, booked at one its Florida hotels, was to be hosted by a political action committee, according to The New York Times. Hawley opposed certifying Biden's election win.

"We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions," the company said on Twitter.

Loews Hotels joined a growing chorus of businesses pulling away from politicians in the wake of the January 6 siege on the Capitol. Simon & Schuster cancelled Hawley's book deal after the riots. Earlier this week, Hallmark asked Hawley and Senator Roger Marshall to refund its political donations. And Amazon, Walmart, and others suspended contributions to lawmakers who opposed Biden's certification.

Here's what happened the week before last.

See you next week.

Read the original article on Business Insider

