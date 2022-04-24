What happened last week in Ukraine: 6 graphics explain key events

Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
·3 min read

In week eight of fighting, the war between the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered a new phrase as Russia changed tactics, turning to launch attacks in eastern Ukraine and targeting the port city of Mariupol.

The increasing numbers of civilians fleeing Ukraine, Russian exposure to radiation and an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine are among some consequences of the ongoing conflict in Europe.

Here's what happened this past week:

Ukraine refugee crisis exceeds 5 million

Over 5 million Ukrainians have fled the country as Russia forces continue to attack, with the majority of refugees fleeing to Poland. Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia and Moldova are also each housing more than 300,000 refugees.

The pace of the increasing number of refugees fleeing from Ukraine is starling to Filippo Grandi, the high commissioner of the United Nations' refugee agency.

"I have worked in refugee crises for almost 40 years, and I have rarely seen such an incredibly fast-rising exodus of people," Grandi said.

Putin claims victory in Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol after a military attack left the city to rubble. Both Ukraine and President Joe Biden rejected Putin's claims of success. Putin shifted his focus to eastern Ukraine after a failed effort to conquer Kyiv, including hopes to capture Mariupol.

More: Fighting intensifies as Russia focuses on Eastern Ukraine

Local authorities provide evidence of mass near Mariupol

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko and members of the city council accused Russian forces of burying as many as 9,000 civilians killed in Manhush, a neighboring city 12 miles west of Mariupol, in a mass grave. Satellite photos from Maxar Technologies revealed what appeared to be rows of more than 200 recently dug mass graves in Manhush.

On Saturday, the Mariupol City Council shared a satellite photo provided by Planets Labs showing what the council said was another mass grave, which could hold bodies of at least 1,000 Mariupol residents.

Russian attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's recent attacks in eastern Ukraine mark a new phase of the war, and U.S. officials see these attacks as a prelude to a major assault in the Donbas region, according to a senior U.S. Defense Department official. Russia is increasing forces in Ukraine as well as resupplying current forces as it continues its ongoing attacks in the eastern region of the country.

More aid, weapons sent to Ukraine from allies

As the United States predicts a major offensive in eastern Ukraine, Biden sent additional $800 million in military aid to the Ukrainian government. This latest installment of aid brings the total U.S. aid to the ravaged country to about $4 billion. The aid includes 72 howitzers, 121 Phoenix Ghosts drones, 144,000 rounds of ammunition as well as other forms of heavy artillery.

More: Putin claims a win in Mariupol. What does that mean in a war in Ukraine that Russia is losing?

Russians exposed to radiation in Chernobyl

After seizing Chernobyl – one of the world's most radioactive places – Russian troops exposed themselves to radiation when they dug trenches, churning up highly contaminated soil. Russian troops stayed in the trenches for over a month, within sight of the structure built to contain the radiation from the damaged Chernobyl nuclear reactor. Chernobyl is the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, causing significant health and economic consequences for the region.

More coverage of the war in Ukraine from USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia Ukraine news: This week in the war, explained in graphics

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "I have no trust for Russia"

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday he wants to stop the war with Russia, with either the military or diplomacy. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on the latest from Ukraine.

  • Why the French election matters so much in US

    The U.S. holds a key stake in France’s presidential election on Sunday, when voters in one of America’s oldest allies will choose between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen. The vote is viewed as a referendum on the close ties Macron has established between France and the rest of Western Europe and…

  • Macron or Le Pen: France faces stark choice for president

    PARIS (Reuters) -The French began voting on Sunday in an election that will decide whether pro-European Union, centrist President Emmanuel Macron keeps his job or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in what would amount to a political earthquake. Opinion polls in recent days gave Macron a solid and slightly growing lead as analysts said Le Pen - despite her efforts to soften her image and tone down some of her National Rally party's policies - remained unpalatable for many. But a surprise Le Pen victory could not be ruled out, given the high numbers of voters who were undecided or not sure if they would vote at all in the presidential runoff.

  • Oil Posts Weekly Loss as China Lockdowns Amplify Demand Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped for the third week out of the last four with China facing a large consumption hit and the Federal Reserve signaling that it will aggressively tighten monetary policy to curb inflation. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is AccurateDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudSwitchblade Dro

  • Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

    Orrin G. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in history who was a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88. A staunch conservative on most economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. Hatch also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Justice Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.

  • Ukraine: Russia shifts elite troops from Mariupol to new battleground

    Ukrainian authorities say Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and is pounding away at cities across the region.

  • 5-star recruit GG Jackson poised to reveal college decision. Here’s what we know

    An announcement is expected in the week ahead in a ceremony at his high school.

  • Indonesia bans palm oil exports as global food inflation spikes

    Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, announced plans to ban exports of the most widely used vegetable oil on Friday, in a shock move that could further inflame surging global food inflation. The halting of shipments of the cooking oil and its raw material, widely used in products ranging from cakes to cosmetics, could raise costs for packaged food producers globally and force governments to choose between using vegetable oils in food or for biofuel. In a video broadcast, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said he wanted to ensure the availability of food products at home, after global food inflation soared to a record high following Russia's invasion of major crop producer Ukraine.

  • How the Far Right Already Won in France

    The results from the first round of the French elections make clear the future of France no matter who wins the presidency on April 24. The now customary face-off between the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, and the far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, is set to repeat itself in the second, and definitive round. With just 27.8% of the vote, to Le Pen’s 21.1%, it might seem to many outside of France that Macron’s win is in the bag.

  • Modi visits Indian-controlled Kashmir amid tight security

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himalayan Kashmir for his first public event on Sunday since New Delhi stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy and took direct control in 2019. Modi arrived amid massive security and is scheduled to speak in a public event and review development work. The area visited by Modi generally welcomed the Indian government’s unprecedented changes three years ago.

  • Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

    France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe’s future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. The centrist Macron is asking voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency troubled by protests, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

  • Recipients announced for Lenawee Leadership, Stubnitz, Incito awards

    Jack Baker, De’Angelo Boone and William Southard selected for 2022 Lenawee Community Foundation awards.

  • Match Highlights: Wellington Phoenix vs. Western Sydney Wanderers - 25

    Highlights from Wellington Phoenix vs. Western Sydney Wanderers in 25

  • The Sky Today, April 24, 2022

    Earth is, simply put, a ball of confusion these days for most of us—from its pandemics to its politics and everything in between. Fortunately, we can find clarity simply by looking up at the sky. The daily earth horoscope offers a key to the chaos that clouds our lives with a glance at the transits of the moment.

  • Why aren’t US oil producers drilling more as prices rise?

    Oil prices have now risen to $104 a barrel. Since oil prices bottomed out in the middle of 2020, they have nearly doubled, but the number of new rigs counted by drilling service company Baker Hughes has increased just 13%. With the petroleum market facing disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with whipsawing economic conditions and rising inflation, it seems like a missed opportunity for investors.

  • Moscow aims for southern Ukraine -Russian general

    STORY: A Russian general said on Friday that Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine, far wider aims than it had previously acknowledged as it presses on with a new offensive. Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia’s central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying Moscow aimed to seize the entire eastern Donbas region, link up with the Crimea peninsula, and capture Ukraine’s entire south as far as a breakaway, Russian-occupied region of Moldova - pushing hundreds of miles beyond current lines.Ukraine’s defense ministry said the comments reveal the lie in Russia’s previous assertions that it had no territorial ambitions, saying on Twitter:"They stopped hiding it. Today, the command of russian [sic] looters, rapists and murderers acknowledged that the goal of the “second phase” of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is.”Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces had increased attacks along the whole frontline in the east of the country and were trying to mount an offensive in the Kharkiv region, north of the Donbas.On the streets Friday in Mariupol, the remains of tanks and other vehicles rested on debris from bombed out buildings – a city of over 400,000 people before Russia’s invasion now reduced to rubble.Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory there on Thursday in the biggest battle of the Ukraine war, declaring the port city "liberated," although hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians were still holding out inside a giant steel works, where plumes of smoke could be seen Friday rising from the plant.Putin said he had decided not to try to root out the Ukrainian troops still holed up there, but to barricade them inside instead.The southern city is the scene of the worst humanitarian crisis of what Russia calls its “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.Satellite imagery released Thursday by Maxar Technologies shows a mass grave site in Mariupol that has expanded in recent weeks to contain more than 200 new graves, according to the company.Ukraine estimates tens of thousands of civilians have died in the city during Russia's bombardment and the Mayor of Mariupol on Friday appealed for the “full evacuation” of the devastated city, saying about 100,000 people remain there.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia’s Donbas Advance Meet Strong Resistance

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is AccurateDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudSwitchblade Drone Maker in Direct Talks With Ukraine Over SalesAs Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches the two-month mark, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’s preparing for a visit to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary o

  • Russia attacks another hospital in Ukraine

    Video circulating online showed a hospital on fire in the Donbas region in Ukraine. A Russian commander said the goal is to seize control of the eastern and southern region of Ukraine.

  • Video shows burnt-out tanks, debris in Mariupol

    STORY: People walked through the streets with debris including burnt-out tanks, which litter significant swathes of the city.The mayor of Mariupol appealed on Friday for the "full evacuation" of the city, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said is now under Russian control.Putin said on Thursday that Russian troops had "liberated" Mariupol, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands since the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation."But a contingent of Ukrainian fighters are still holding out in the underground bunkers of the Azovstal steel complex, alongside hundreds of civilians in desperate conditions, according to Ukrainian authorities.

  • Russia says it plans full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine; Moldova protests

    The statement from Rustam Minnekayev, the deputy commander, is one of the most detailed about Moscow's ambitions in Ukraine and suggests Russia does not plan to wind down its offensive there anytime soon. The Interfax and TASS news agencies cited him as saying that full control of southern Ukraine would improve Russian access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria, which borders Ukraine and which Kyiv fears could be used as a launch pad for new attacks.