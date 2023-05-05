What happened in Little River, SC Thursday night? There were multiple fatal incidents.

Two people died in separate incidents Thursday night in Little River, Horry Police Department said.

The incidents involved a stabbing and a shooting. An arrest has been made in one of the cases.

The first incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. on Lantern Walk Drive in which a person was stabbed with a knife, according to a police report.

The officer went inside an apartment and found two people lying on the floor. The officer began to render aid to one of the victims until EMS arrived. The other was taken to the hospital, the report said.

However, the person died at the scene.

The second incident happened about 8:30 p.m. on Plantation Drive and involved a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two people inside a building. One of the people were pronounced dead.

The second person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Horry County Police posted on social media early Friday morning that an arrest has been made in the shooting. However, details of that arrest were not immediately available.

The names of the deceased have not been released.