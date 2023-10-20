What happened to man found dead along I-75 south of Macon? Investigation is under way

Sheriff’s officials in Crawford County on Friday were awaiting autopsy results to help them figure out what happened to a man whose dead body was spotted by a motorist not far from Interstate 75 on Thursday evening.

The circumstances of the man’s death were not immediately known.

Sheriff Lewis Walker told The Telegraph on Friday morning that while foul play may not be involved in the death that investigators would know more after a GBI medical examiner’s findings.

Walker said investigators were “working on” identifying the dead man, who was found shortly before 6 p.m.

A sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Bibb County was handling a wreck along the interstate when a passerby pointed out what turned out to be a dead body lying in a partially wooded area 100 yards or so to the east of the freeway’s northbound lanes, Walker said.

The place where the body was found lies just south of the Echeconnee Creek, Bibb’s southern border, in a sliver of Crawford County that juts between the interstate’s Sardis Church Road and Byron exits.

Walker said more details could be released Friday afternoon.