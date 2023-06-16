What Has Happened in Minneapolis Since George Floyd Was Murdered

FILE - Demonstrators gather outside Cup Foods to celebrate the murder conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. Two years after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Floyd's death, Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Minneapolis on Friday, June 16, 2023, “on a civil rights matter.” DOJ spokeswoman Dena Iverson on Thursday, June 15, declined to say if the police department investigation will be the subject of the news conference at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A cellphone video taken by a teenage bystander showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee on the neck of a 46-year-old Black man, George Floyd, on a Minneapolis street corner on May 25, 2020, led to the largest social-justice protest movement in the United States in a half-century.

Floyd had been arrested after a convenience store employee accused him of using a counterfeit $20 bill.

The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide caused by a combination of the police use of force — Floyd had been handcuffed and pinned under Chauvin’s knee for 9 1/2 minutes — the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and his underlying health conditions.

Forensic pathologists hired by Floyd’s family said that asphyxia, or deprivation of oxygen, caused his death, and they blamed the police officers involved.

Three other officers were involved: J. Alexander Kueng knelt on Floyd’s upper legs and held his wrist; Thomas Lane held Floyd’s legs; and Tou Thao kept bystanders away, though at least one, Darnella Frazier, recorded nearly all of what happened. Floyd had called out, “I can’t breathe.”

The video crystallized policing problems.

After the video of Floyd’s arrest and murder spread widely, protests erupted in Minneapolis, and Mayor Jacob Frey announced that the four officers had been fired. They were indicted on charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Body camera footage and other bystander video crystallized long-standing issues with the Minneapolis Police Department’s culture and training practices, including the failure by the other officers to forcefully intervene.

Despite pleas from passersby — including an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter — the more junior officers, some of whom had been trained by Chauvin, did not intercede.

Prosecutors won rare convictions of on-duty officers.

Prosecutors built the case against the officers by showing that a veteran police officer with Chauvin’s experience should have known that Floyd was in physical distress during the arrest.

During a weekslong trial — which was livestreamed to avoid crowding a courtroom during the coronavirus pandemic — the Minneapolis Police Department suggested that Chauvin was a rogue officer. He had been the subject of at least 22 complaints or internal investigations during his nearly 20 years in the department. Only one of the incidents resulted in formal discipline.

Chauvin was found guilty April 20, 2021, of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, a rare murder conviction of a police officer for an on-duty death.

Two months later, he was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison, less than the 30 years prosecutors had sought but far more than what his lawyers had requested: probation and the time he had already served. The earliest Chauvin could be eligible for release on parole would be in 2035 or 2036, when he would be almost 60.

The other three officers were also convicted in state and federal court.

Brutality was found to be endemic in the city’s policing.

In Minneapolis, there has been a long history of police brutality complaints. In the five years before Floyd’s murder, nearly 60% of the instances in which the police used force were against Black residents, though only about 20% of Minneapolis’ residents are Black.

In those years, other Minneapolis police officers who killed Black men faced no charges. That included the 2015 shooting of Jamar Clark, 24, who was shot, prosecutors said, after he tried to grab an officer’s gun; and the 2018 shooting of Thurman Blevins, 31, who was armed and shot while running through an alley as he yelled, “Please don’t shoot me.”

Keith Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general who led the state prosecution of the officers, once represented the mother of Tycel Nelson, a Black teenager who was fatally shot by an officer in 1990. Ellison won a civil settlement.

The state found failings in the Police Department.

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, the state’s Department of Human Rights began a two-year investigation, which found that the Minneapolis Police Department routinely engaged in racially discriminatory policing and failed to hold officers accountable for misconduct. It said that the city’s Office of Police Conduct Review mishandled half of the complaints that it investigated.

Minneapolis agreed in March to make sweeping changes in policing, pledging to rein in the use of force and establish a clear mandate that officers who witness colleagues committing abuses must intervene and report the misconduct. The U.S. Justice Department has been conducting a separate civil rights investigation.

A bid to “defund the police” fell short.

Calls to “defund the police” — a nationwide movement that sought spending cuts to police forces — rang out during mass protests in Minneapolis after Floyd’s death. The movement took hold in the city, where a majority of the City Council at one point pledged to dismantle the Police Department.

But voters there decided in November 2021 not to replace the Police Department with a public safety agency, with 56% voting against the ballot measure. They also reelected Frey, who stood firm by the police and campaigned against its abolition.

Medaria Arradondo, the Minneapolis police chief at the time of Floyd’s murder, also opposed the replacement of the Police Department. Arradondo, the first Black person to lead the department, testified against Chauvin in his trial. He retired early last year after 30 years with the department.

Attitudes are shifting, but budgets are growing.

Minneapolis had about 900 sworn officers before Floyd was killed. Resignations and retirements have cut the force to about 600 officers. Other cities have seen significant reductions; the New York Police Department had more resignations last year than at any time in the last two decades.

Scrutiny and oversight of police forces have increased around the country, but bids to “defund” them have largely been unsuccessful. The Minneapolis Police Department’s budget has even grown.

