What Happened on Night 2 of ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Catch up with the first two episodes of Lifetime’s new docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in our night one recap.

The second part of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard dives deeper into what landed Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison in the first place; her relationship with Nicholas Godejohn; and the murder of her mother, Dee Dee. If you’re familiar with the case, you might find some parts to be a bit of a retread, but hearing the story directly from Gypsy makes it more compelling.

Episodes 3 and 4 of the new Lifetime docuseries follow Blanchard and Godejohn’s relationship, from the moment they met on a Christian dating website in 2012 to how Blanchard feels about him now. She opens up about a never-before-seen video she made for Godejohn to prepare him for sneaking into her house to commit the murder. The video shows Blanchard making a stabbing motion with her hand while showing her mother’s bed, an uncomfortable gesture she blames on being high on painkillers. Blanchard also finally addresses that infamous video of her and Godejohn in bed in their motel room in Springfield, Missouri, after the murder.



A play-by-play of that fateful night, June 14, 2015, is particularly gutting, as Blanchard takes accountability through tears. “I’d do anything to just go back to that moment in time,” Blanchard said. “There was still a point that she didn’t have to die, and I wish I could’ve stopped it.” She had hatched the plan to have her online boyfriend kill her mother after learning that Dee Dee had picked up power of attorney papers to declare her mentally incompetent. “I started to really feel like it was either her or me,” Gypsy said.

One particularly heartbreaking punishment from Dee Dee involved putting a voodoo hex on Gypsy. The ritual included photos of Gypsy and Dan, the man from Vision Con that she tried to run away with, as well as a cow tongue, menstrual blood, and the promise she would “never find love” and “never be happy.” Blanchard admits, through tears, that she thinks her mother’s curse is real, because “it’s like every time I get close to someone, they leave me.” As evidence, she recounts her ill-fated courtship with Ken, the man she got engaged to in 2019 while in prison.

Another shocking revelation is Blanchard’s admission that she shot her mother with a gun that had been purchased as a means of intimidation by Dee Dee. “I was afraid that she would kill me,” Gypsy said. She only realized after shooting Dee Dee about 10 times that it was a BB gun. “The point is that I was shocked that I pulled the trigger at all,” she said.

The incident occurred after Gypsy’s attempt to run away with Dan lead to a series of harsh punishments from Dee Dee, including chaining Gypsy to the bed with handcuffs and a dog leash, denying her food while eating in front of her, and hitting her with coat hangers. Dee Dee covered up the incident by telling everyone her injuries were from someone robbing her in a Walmart parking lot. “As time went on, it began to be more clear that I was not going to get away from my mother while she was alive,” Gypsy said.

Interviews with her father Rod, stepmother Kristy, and half-sister Mia show the support the family had for Gypsy ahead of her December 9, 2021, parole hearing. Kristy spoke for Blanchard at her hearing, in a move that Blanchard called both “meaningful” and “symbolic.”

The docuseries is so well-done that despite knowing about Blanchard’s release from prison on December 28, 2023, there is still so much suspense as to how the hearing will pan out. Teasers reveal the third night will focus on Blanchard’s relationship with her husband, Ryan Anderson.



Overall Rating: 3

Drama Rating: 4

How to Watch The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Night three of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard airs on the Lifetime network on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

You can stream the first two episodes for free on mylifetime.com through January 15. Episodes 3 and 4, which aired Saturday, are also available to watch on the platform with a subscription. You can also purchase the first four episodes on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Check back for our final nightly recap with part three’s major takeaways and our reactions.

You Might Also Like