What Happened on Night 3 of ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’

Catch up with the first four episodes of Lifetime’s new docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in our recaps of night one and night two.

The third and final night of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard began with information about the courtship of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her now-husband Ryan Anderson. Episodes 5 and 6 of the Lifetime documentary count down to their wedding on July 21, 2022. Anderson appears in a series of interviews, with he and Blanchard telling parts of their love story, which is then juxtaposed with the upsetting footage from when Blanchard was arrested and questioned by police.

Gypsy’s Arrest

The June 2015 arrest of Blanchard and ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in Waukesha, Wisconsin—thanks to tracking the IP address of those unforgettable Facebook posts—is a pivotal part of night three. A lot of the police footage has already been featured in other coverage of the case, but interviews from Blanchard, her lawyer Michael Stanfield, and her family show how high the stakes really were.

Blanchard recounts being made to hide in a closet with Godejohn as full swat teams gathered outside, so he could come up with the story they would tell police. But once Blanchard stepped outside, to guns with lasers pointing at her, everything kind of fell apart. “I was completely in the dark about what Nick was saying. I kept thinking that he was going to stick with the story that he created, and that our stories would line up, and we would be released,” Blanchard said. “That’s not at all how that went down.”

She seems honest and sincere in her recollection of her arrest, admitting that she genuinely didn’t think cops would be able to figure out the full story. A particularly dramatic moment comes when Blanchard’s family and lawyer discover Dee Dee’s immaculate and overwhelming medical cabinet in July 2015. The discovery of a stolen prescription pad, which allowed Dee Dee to abuse Gypsy without even needing to rely on a doctor, had everyone reeling. The guilt of Gypsy’s father, Rod, in subsequent interviews is palpable, and at one point he says, “I just should have been there. I don’t… I wish I would have, you know? I regret that a lot.”

At Blanchard’s preliminary hearing that same month, the home movie she made (that debuted during night two of the docuseries and proved she was involved in planning the murder) came back to bite her, shocking her entire family, and her lawyer, who called it “a very hard pill to swallow.” It was then he realized that if the case went to trial, and they didn’t win, Blanchard would likely die in prison.

So when she was presented with a plea deal for second-degree murder and a 10-year sentence, Blanchard said yes, “like accepting a marriage proposal.” That meant she would have the possibility of probation after serving 8 years. “I think I would have been a whole mess if they would have just let me out of prison scot-free, didn’t do any time,” Blanchard said. “I don’t think that I would have had the mental stability to transition as smoothly as I have with 10 years in between the two.”

Gypsy’s Romantic Relationships and Marriage to Ryan Anderson

In early 2019, after Godejohn had been convicted of first-degree murder partially due to Blanchard’s testimony, he reached out to her with a letter, saying that he still loved her and didn’t regret what he had done. Blanchard replied to end things for good, writing, “We’re both paying consequences of our choices… I don’t want a relationship with you, and I’m happy.”

Shocking her then-fiancé Anderson, Blanchard also reached out to her ex-fiancé Ken one month before her wedding to Anderson, because she was struggling with letting go of the man who bailed on their relationship after reading about it in the press. She and her stepmother Kristy worried that Anderson would end up doing the same thing.

“At the end of the day, I’m a murderer. That’s just the harsh reality of it,” Blanchard said. “And I always feel like the reality of who I am, and the gravity of what he got himself into, he might run.” He already had an opportunity though, as Anderson recounts the heartbreak of having to resign from his job as a sixth-grade teacher because the Christian school felt he was putting the children in danger by being with Blanchard.

Blanchard gave insight as to why they had to get married so quickly, saying, “I don’t think that [people] understand that when someone is on parole, they have to parole to a family member.” The weeks leading up to the wedding play out like a will-they or won’t-they romance, but after receiving her father’s blessing, Blanchard decides to go through with it.

An argument three months after the wedding brings the reality of their relationship into perspective, with Blanchard saying: “I don’t know how to be healthy for him. I said I need help. I need therapy, and I think that you do, too. So, he got a therapist, and he has gotten me a therapist. And that has been the last argument that we have had.” The couple plan to have a bigger wedding now that Blanchard is out of prison with a fancy white dress and Blanchard’s father walking her down the aisle.

Everything builds to an uplifting end, with Blanchard’s family cheering her on and imagining positive things for her following her December 2023 release. “I want to live a simple life that everybody else takes for granted, just doing the simple things, like driving a car, having dinner with friends. I want a job,” Blanchard said. “I want to look in that mirror and see everything that my mother said that I wouldn’t be. I don’t expect it to be easy. But I think that’s part of the fun, too. And I’m just ready. I’m ready to take it on.”



How to Watch The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

You can stream the first two episodes of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard for free on mylifetime.com through January 15. The remaining four episodes are also available to watch on the platform with a subscription. You can also purchase episodes on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

