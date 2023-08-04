What happened to NKY teen Paige Johnson? We may never know. Testimony offers some answers

In hindsight, the last text 17-year-old Paige Johnson sent the night she vanished appears somewhat ominous:

“I’ll call you when I’m on my way and I won’t have this phone. It will be a 513 number.”

The message, sent in September 2010, reached a friend who lived in the same apartment building as Paige's sister, with whom the teen planned to meet that night. She never arrived.

It would take 10 years for the teen’s remains to be found in the woods of rural Clermont County. By then, little was left of Paige except her skull.

Jacob Bumpass, who picked Paige up that night from her mother’s Florence home and is the last known person to see the teen alive, had a phone number with a 513 area code.

During Bumpass' trial, prosecutors said Paige died while they were together and Bumpass, then 22, disposed of her body in the woods to impede any investigation into her death.

A jury agreed.

He was found guilty July 24 of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Bumpass has not been accused of killing Paige, whose cause of death remains a mystery.

Bumpass' sentencing is scheduled for September.

More: Paige Johnson's mom says verdict brings sense of relief but leaves unanswered questions

More than a dozen witnesses testified over three days, painting a detailed picture of Paige’s last days alive and the steps police took to find her over their decade-long investigation.

The testimony was all used in an attempt to answer one question: What happened to Paige Johnson?

‘A really bad, bad feeling’

The night Paige went missing, nothing seemed amiss.

In fact, she was looking forward to moving in with her fiancé, Ronnie Rider, who'd been saving money so they could get their own place. She didn't have a job, but she planned to earn a GED from Gateway Community & Technical College.

A young mother of a then-2-year-old daughter, she had dropped out of Simon Kenton High School after she had her baby and was living with her mom, Donna Johnson, and other family at an apartment in Florence.

Story continues

Late on Sept. 22, 2010, Paige walked into her mother's bedroom to ask if she could go to her sister’s apartment. Johnson approved. That was the last time anyone in Paige's family would see her alive.

The last thing Johnson remembers is Paige standing at the foot of the bed with the television's light shining onto her face.

"I didn't get up to hug her, I didn't tell her I loved her and then I never did talk to her or see her ever again," Johnson said in testimony. "I wish that I would've told her no and made her stay home."

Johnson said she thought a family friend was giving Paige a ride. She didn’t know Paige texted Bumpass from her grandmother’s cellphone asking him to pick her up.

While Johnson was familiar with most of Paige’s friends, she didn’t know Bumpass. She said she first learned of him a few weeks before Paige vanished, when she found a picture of Paige with a man she didn't recognize.

The photo worried Johnson because Bumpass, at over 6 feet, was so much older and larger than Paige, who was 5-foot-1 and just over 100 pounds.

Paige brushed aside her mother’s concern saying the man was just her friend, “Bump,” Johnson recalled in her testimony.

“I told her that picture scared me,” Johnson said. “ I just got a really bad, bad feeling.”

Donna Johnson, Paige's mom, speaks at a press conference to announce an arrest and charges in the decade-old disappearance of her daughter.

‘Don’t want this to come back on me’

Bumpass picked up Paige sometime before 1 a.m. Sept. 23, 2010, and the pair went to his house in Taylor Mill.

It’s unclear exactly how long they were there.

In texts after the teen's disappearance, Bumpass said Paige was only at his house long enough to do her makeup and drink a beer.

One of Bumpass' friends at the time, John Schneider, testified he was at Bumpass' house for just a few minutes that night and saw Paige there as late as 1:50 a.m.

She was sitting on a couch in the living room, Schneider said.

It was Rider, Paige's fiancé, who first grew concerned because she wasn’t responding when he texted and called from work.

He testified he reached out to several of her friends including Bumpass, whose number was provided to Rider by Paige’s grandmother.

Paige didn’t have a cellphone of her own at the time, her family said, but it was unusual for her to go out without staying in contact. She usually used her mom's or grandmother's cellphone.

Bumpass told Rider that he left Paige at 15th and Scott streets in Covington, several blocks from where the teen’s sister lived.

In testimony, several Covington police officers said that intersection was, at the time, located in a high-crime area.

Jacob Bumpass, accused of leaving the body of Northern Kentucky teenager Paige Johnson in a wooded area in 2010 after her disappearance, stands in a courtroom in Clermont County. Johnson was 17. Her remains were found more than a decade later.

“It kind of felt off,” Rider said of Bumpass’ reply. He described Paige as a “princess,” saying she would’ve requested to be dropped off at the front door.

By the evening of Sept. 23, Rider still hadn't heard from Paige, so he met with Brittany Haywood, Paige’s older sister, and they reported the teen missing.

A Covington police officer took that report and called Bumpass. During that conversation, Bumpass maintained that he left Paige in Covington, this time adding it was around 1 a.m.

Then he said something that stuck with the officer: "I just don't want this to come back on me," Jay Zerhusen said in trial testimony, recounting his talk with Bumpass.

'We were close'

In the days that followed Paige’s disappearance, her family frantically sought answers. They reached out to her friends, placed fliers throughout Greater Cincinnati communities and contacted the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Johnson testified she went to Bumpass’ house once she learned he was with Paige that night and was likely the last person to see her.

She said she wanted to know if he let the teen use his cellphone and asked to go through the device to see if it contained any information about Paige's whereabouts.

Bumpass refused and closed the door in her face, Johnson said.

She and others testified that he never helped search for Paige, nor did he ever try reach Paige via her mom's or grandmother's numbers, which is how the two usually communicated, after she went missing.

When assigned to investigate Paige's disappearance, Covington detective Bryan Frodge also zeroed in on Bumpass, confronting him just 11 days after the teen went missing. During that encounter, Frodge said detectives knocked on Bumpass' front door and quickly found him trying to sneak out a back door.

Soon after, police obtained search warrants for Bumpass’ car and house but found nothing suggesting where Paige might’ve gone or what had happened to her.

Investigators then got ahold of Bumpass’ phone records, which placed his cell near Paige's home just before 1 a.m., then around his house in Taylor Mill.

They also found texts between the two, which seemingly corroborated Bumpass' movements that night.

“OK, well come out I’m almost there,” Bumpass said in a text to Paige just before 1 a.m., around the time his phone pinged a cell tower near the teen's home.

Later, his phone pinged cell towers at Filager and Half-Acre roads in Clermont County between 4:13 a.m. and 4:18 a.m.

That information led police in October 2010 to conduct a search of East Fork State Park in Clermont County. They came within a mile of the spot where the teen’s remains ultimately were found a decade later.

Covington Police Specialist Jennifer Ervin looks for Paige Johnson or clues to her disappearance during a search of East Fork State Park the morning of Oct. 20, 2010. Over 100 police officers, firefighters and other searchers gathered to find the missing 17 year-old.

That was the closest police ever came to finding Paige on their own.

"We were close," the detective said. Of the four years he spent as lead investigator on the case, Frodge said: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do."

Two other detectives led the investigation as it progressed over the years.

They all said they conducted countless searches and followed up on every tip, even those from psychics. None ever led to Paige.

The case gained attention from local and national news media and became the focus of true crime podcasts. Her disappearance also set off public vigils and a flurry of social media posts, including Facebook pages, seeking clues.

An unlikely discovery

The long and seemingly hopeless search ended March 22, 2020, when Jason Kendle, of Williamsburg, took a stroll through the woods along Mathis Road − a rough, narrow, dead-end road that exits onto State Route 276 at the State Route 32 overpass.

Kendle was on the hunt for deer antlers when he spotted something he mistook for a mushroom, he said in court.

He soon realized he was looking at a human skull.

Authorities used dental records to identify the skull as Paige's. In the days following that discovery, police and volunteers combed those woods looking for the rest of her remains.

The remains of 17-year-old Paige Johnson, who went missing in September 2010, were found March 22, 2020, by a man walking through the woods near State Route 276 and Mathis Road in Clermont County.

They collected dozens of bones from the area, most of which were identified as animal remains, in hopes that at least some belonged to Paige.

In the end, they collected a human jawbone and rib bone.

While dental records showed the jawbone was Paige's, the rib bone was never positively identified, though investigators have said it's a reasonable assumption the bone is hers.

“I always said that someday, somebody is going to accidentally find her,” Haywood, Paige’s sister, told The Enquirer at the time the teen’s remains were found.

The recovered remains showed no signs of trauma inflicted prior to Paige's death, according to forensic anthropologist Elizabeth Murray.

Without evidence of trauma, nor any organs or tissues to undergo toxicology tests, officials can’t pinpoint what might have killed her, or whether her death was accidental or intentional.

‘A long wait’

After Paige's remains were identified, it didn’t take long for police to again show up at Bumpass’ door.

He was indicted and arrested four months later.

It seemed no coincidence to authorities that Paige’s skull was found just over a mile away from the cell tower at Half-Acre Road that Bumpass’ phone used to send a text that night.

He's never spoken publicly about what may have happened to Paige.

Over the entire last decade, according to testimony, he has maintained that he dropped her off at 15th and Scott streets and that he doesn’t know what happened to her afterward.

Bumpass also has never explained what he was doing in Clermont County, which prosecutors noted was not a place he visited regularly: His phone records showed his cell was never in that area again in the years following Paige's disappearance.

Prosecutors and Paige's family are dubious whether the full truth of what happened will ever come to light.

“It’s as if she was spirited away off the Earth,” Clermont County Assistant Prosecutor Clay Tharp said at trial. “Only he knows her fate.”

As much as the days-long trial was supposed to find answers for Paige’s family, her mother said she still has few. On the stand, she described 13 years of sleepless nights and nightmares about all the things that could have happened to Paige.

She still doesn’t know if any of those nightmare scenarios is the truth – but she said Bumpass’ conviction has at least brought some relief.

Donna Johnson (center), the mother of Paige Johnson — a Northern Kentucky teen who vanished nearly 13 years ago, poses with her family after a Clermont County jury returned a guilty verdict against Jacob Bumpass.

"I didn't think we would get this far," Johnson said after the verdict. "I thought maybe that I would die never knowing where she was or getting what I've gotten."

And finally, she's able to put her daughter's remains to rest.

“It has been a long wait and that part has been very hard,” Johnson said. “I get to bring my baby home and give her the dignity that she has deserved this whole time and has had to wait for.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Paige Johnson's fate remains unknown; testimony offers some answers