What Happened To Notre Dame’s STEM Dual Degree Program?

The Mendoza College MBA/MSBA dual degree allowed students to blend a values-based business education at Notre Dame with a love of data. But the school has eliminated the program and told 2022 admits they will be admitted to the full-time MBA instead. Notre Dame photo

Notre Dame has eliminated a dual-degree program that was a pathway to a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) degree, according to a 2022 admit to the program who says the school’s move has left him and his colleagues “in the lurch” financially.

The Mendoza College of Business has pulled the plug on its MBA/Master of Science in Business Analytics dual degree, which had been included in Poets&Quants‘ comprehensive list of STEM programs at top business schools published in January. The MBA/MSBA was a four-semester, 68-credit program that conferred two degrees and promised students they would learn “everything you need to know about business and analytics.”

The program typically has 30 to 40 students each year. Mendoza representatives have not responded to an emailed request for information from Poets&Quants; this story will be updated if they do.

ADMITS ‘LEFT IN THE LURCH’

Colin Haran, a recently admitted MBA/MSBA dual-degree student at Notre Dame, says he and his classmates were given no warning or explanation for why Notre Dame “pulled the plug” on the program, which was slated to start in June. Instead, they were informed that they would be admitted to the Mendoza full-time MBA program, which gets underway in August.

“With my upcoming matriculation date scheduled for the first week of June, I have just been informed today that Notre Dame is pulling the plug on the MBA/MSBA dual-degree for this upcoming year, despite having admitted dozens of students into this program already,” Haran writes in an email to P&Q on March 30. “Left with no recourse to change direction as the MBA application season is effectively over, all admitted MBA/MSBA students at Mendoza are now being funneled into the regular two-year MBA program, with a new start date of August.”

Story continues

Haran says the financial hit that admits will take is significant.

“With the Mendoza administration having left every student in the lurch with only two months remaining until the communicated program start date of 6/2/22, virtually all students have already signed summer leases in South Bend and have left their places of employment sooner than they originally would have planned,” he says, estimating his personal cost after leaving his job two months earlier than necessary and paying two months’ additional rent to be around $20,000.

“Essentially, the Mendoza program admitted dozens of students into a program that no longer exists for this upcoming year. The promise of a (now defunct) dual-degree has been reduced to solely an MBA.”

LINGERING EVIDENCE OF A MISSING PROGRAM

The Mendoza College’s main link to the MBA/MSBA program is no longer active, but as of Thursday (March 31) other links at the B-school’s website still led to information about the program, such as this one that contains curriculum details. It describes a program that includes “a solid introduction to business analytics in the spring” of the first year, giving students “a foundation for your internship experience.” Returning for a second year, “you complete MSBA and MBA required courses, and then select from a wide range of elective offerings to suit your career objectives.”

Each of MBA/MSBA students’ four semesters consisted of two seven-week modules, separated by a one-week interterm intensive “focused on developing and applying your analytics skills.” Electives in the program, which was operated in partnership with Mendoza Executive Education, included Sports Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Strategic Business Technology, Supply Chain Analytics, and Healthcare Analytics.

The page also contains the caveat that the curriculum is “subject to change.”

Elsewhere on the Mendoza website, an application requirements page for the missing program lists prerequisite coursework and the materials that must be included in an application to the program. However, clicking on the “Apply Now” button leads only to a page that lists the school’s other dual degrees: a three-year J.D./MBA; a four-year J.D./MBA; an MBA/science dual degree; an MBA/engineering dual degree; and an MBA/Master of Global Affairs dual degree.

“There didn’t seem to be any specific reasoning behind the decision,” Haran says. “They only stated that they felt students were better off in the two-year traditional MBA program and that this program no longer exists.”

‘INTEGRAL LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT’

On the MBA/MSBA curriculum page, the Mendoza College includes a passage titled “Integral Leadership Development,” in which it describes the program as a “signature leadership experience.”

“Our dual-degree MBA/MSBA students will not only master truly data-driven decision-making, but will also have a unique opportunity to combine this with strong leadership skills to advance their careers,” the school says. “Leadership skills are highly sought after by recruiters, and often most elusive to find at business schools. Every business school claims to teach effective leadership, but what does that really mean?

“At Mendoza, it means leading with confidence, from your core values, and being authentic. We want our students to understand their own strengths and weaknesses – then turn those into effective leadership skills that are as unique as the individual, and as applicable at any organizational level.”

DON’T MISS ALL THE MAJOR STEM PROGRAMS AT U.S. BUSINESS SCHOOLS and MEET THE NOTRE DAME MENDOZA MBA CLASS OF 2022

The post What Happened To Notre Dame’s STEM Dual Degree Program? appeared first on Poets&Quants.