What happened to the NRA, and what will become of it now?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Naughtie
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, at CPAC 2021&lt;/p&gt; (Reuters)

Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, at CPAC 2021

(Reuters)

Of all the single-issue interests that have shaped US politics in the last few decades, the matter of guns is as powerful as any. Since the late 20th century, only abortion and immigration have been as consistently contentious, divisive and difficult to legislate around – but neither has been as influenced by a single institution as the gun issue has by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Whether framed as gun rights, or gun safety, or gun control, Democratic efforts to keep America safe while staying within the bounds of the Constitution’s second amendment have foundered time and again in the face of intense campaigning by the NRA, a lobby group of astonishing power that has long mastered multi-million-dollar politics, and which has exerted remarkable power over the Republican Party platform in particular.

With millions of paying members, the association has been led since the early 1990s by Wayne LaPierre, a reliable presence at national Republican Party events and a true hardliner when it comes to firearms-related rhetoric. As usual, the address he gave to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was hyperbolic even by the standards of the other speakers; calling his group “the oldest and most successful civil rights association in the history of mankind”, he warned: “It is not just our second amendment rights at stake. It is our country as we know it. And literally, our right to survive.

“Gun-hating politicians, big tech, the media, they are all working together to shame us, censor us, cancel us, and have us submit to their demands. That we surrender our freedom and the right to self-defence be reserved only for politicians and the wealthy elites.

“But let me tell you, right here and right now: the NRA will not submit. We will not allow them to define the second amendment in their terms. We will not surrender our freedoms. I promise you that.”

Read more: Former senior NRA official breaks ranks in new book, supporting universal background checks

Yet just as the Democrats take control of the White House and Congress for the first time since 2009, the NRA is facing critical problems – possibly even an existential crisis.

These problems have been compounded by lavish spending, which had taken the group into a $36m deficit by 2018. A class action lawsuit on behalf of the association’s 5.2 million members followed in 2019 – and, in 2020, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed to disband the NRA altogether, saying it was “fraught with fraud and abuse” and had “operated as a breeding ground for greed, abuse and brazen illegality”; at the same time, her opposite number in the District of Columbia sued another arm of the NRA for improperly diverting funds.

Since then, the association has filed for bankruptcy and made moves to reincorporate itself in Texas; it is also countersuing Ms James for “weaponising” her office to pursue a “blatant and malicious retaliation campaign” against political opponents. And all the while, it is facing the ire of major donors – as well as persistent efforts to dethrone Mr LaPierre.

These problems are bad enough. But all organisational nightmares aside, the NRA faces a particularly serious problem in the form of a Democratic-controlled federal government – and one led by someone who has been firmly on the other side of the gun debate for decades.

One of the main architects of the Assault Weapons Ban imposed in the 1990s, Joe Biden campaigned for the presidency on a plan to “ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines” while regulating the possession of existing guns and starting buy-back programmes to get them out of American communities.

These measures aren’t universally popular, but after a decade that has seen massacre after massacre committed with guns – among them attacks on preschoolers, highschoolers, synagogue and church congregations and the crowd at an LGBTQ nightclub – Mr Biden can point to a broad base of support for his agenda. And even some of the NRA’s former leading lights are starting to break with gun lobby orthodoxy on issues like universal background checks.

Amid all the political noise about gun control, decades of polling show that some things have remained more or less constant. Gallup figures show that since the early 1990s, the proportion of Americans who’d like to see gun laws loosened has never hit even 15 per cent; the percentage who would see them tightened, by contrast, has almost always outranked those who would be happy to see the laws stay as they are.

At the start of Donald Trump’s second year in office, a full 67 per cent of Americans wanted to see stricter gun laws. That number owed something to a string of massacres, culminating in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that claimed 17 lives; facing calls for tougher gun measures, Mr Trump responded by siding with the NRA’s call to arm teachers in classrooms.

To the extent Mr LaPierre’s crusading tenure as head of the NRA has influenced these numbers, the effect is arguably most visible in the number of Americans who want the laws kept as they are – a number that’s fluctuated between the mid-20s and mid-40s. There may not be much sign of a grassroots movement to loosen the laws as they stand, but plenty of Americans are at least potentially resistant to any new restriction that comes along.

After all, the modern rhetoric of the gun rights lobby is much about culture as personal safety. The discourse espoused by the NRA revolves around not just a perception that violent crime is rising, but also the threat of encroaching government and the destruction of a shared conservative way of life.

That much was clear when Mr Trump made his return to public speaking at CPAC, on the same stage where Mr LaPierre waxed euphoric about his organisation’s triumphs.

“Already, as president, Biden has urged legislation shredding your second amendment,” the former president warned his audience. “Your second amendment is in far bigger trouble than you know. And for four years, I fought like hell to save your second amendment. And we saved it 100 per cent. We saved it.”

That “your” is classic Trump, and classic NRA: he and they speak of the second amendment as not just a legal fact that applies to everyone, but a cultural totem cherished by a subset of Americans constantly under threat from an anti-gun “them”.

But that group has always been far smaller than the total number of gun owners, who in turn are clearly a national minority. For now, genuine ideological commitments notwithstanding, it remains in the Republican Party’s electoral and financial interest to use guns as a wedge issue. But the erosion of the NRA just as the Biden administration and Democratic-led Congress come to power will put to the test just how powerful that wedge still is.

Read More

NRA urges Americans to wrap guns for under the tree this Christmas

Lauren Boebert hints she’s still taking gun to Congress in spite of Pelosi rules

What’s happening with Joe Biden’s gun control plan?

Recommended Stories

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • BBC reporter detained by Ethiopia’s military

    BBC journalist Girmay Gebru was arrested by an Ethiopian militia in Tigray’s regional capital

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: BBC reporter Girmay Gebru detained by military

    Girmay Gebru and four others were taken from a café in the regional capital Mekelle, witnesses say.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine will help in the fight to end the pandemic

    On Feb. 27, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains how it differs from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and how it will help end the pandemic.

  • Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday on Zoom

    Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, was set to throw a Zoom party in quarantine to celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday, as President Vladimir Putin hailed him as an "outstanding statesman" who influenced the course of history. Gorbachev, who championed arms control and democracy-oriented reforms as Soviet leader in the 1980s, is widely credited with helping end the Cold War. His critics in Russia blame him for what they regard as the unnecessary and painful breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

  • Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any U.S. state on Tuesday, saying that most businesses may open at full capacity next week and lifting the mask mandate. The executive order comes as many U.S. states and major cities seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations begin to ease the unprecedented lockdowns put in place a year ago. "It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott, a first-term Republican, told a news conference.

  • White supremacists on par with ISIS as ‘top threat,’ FBI director says at Captiol riot hearing

    FBI has no evidence of ‘fake Trump protesters’ precipitating violence at 6 January Capitol riot

  • Australia makes another order for Boeing’s Loyal Wingman drones after a successful first flight

    The design will also be the basis of one of the U.S. Air Force's Skyborg entrants.

  • White House responds to Cuomo allegations: 'Every woman coming forward should be heard'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday addressed the multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the Biden administration supports an investigation of him and believes the three women making the accusations should be heard.

  • Biden announces the US will have enough vaccines for 'every adult in America' by the end of May

    Biden announced that two major pharmaceutical companies will work together to "expand the production" of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • U.S. senators scurry to refine Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid ahead of vote

    Negotiations over Democratic President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation and lawmakers jockey to include pet projects such as broadband connectivity. Senator Angus King, an independent aligned with Democrats, has been pushing for billions of dollars to expand high-speed broadband service in rural areas - an idea that could attract Republican support. But Democrats should not expect much, if any, Republican backing for the entire bill.

  • F-35Bs with special instruments are testing whether the advanced jet can operate on the Italian navy flagship

    The F-35B pilots and test team will collect data to certify that Italian aircraft carrier Cavour can operate Italy's own F-35s from the carrier.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

    "Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did," Kinzinger said of Hawley.

  • Far-Right Groups Are Splintering in Wake of the Capitol Riot

    Just eight weeks after the Capitol riot, some of the most prominent groups that participated are fracturing amid a torrent of backbiting and finger-pointing. The fallout will determine the future of some of the most high-profile far-right organizations and raises the specter of splinter groups that could make the movement even more dangerous. “This group needs new leadership and a new direction,” the St. Louis branch of the Proud Boys announced recently on the encrypted messaging service Telegram, echoing denunciations by at least six other chapters also rupturing with the national organization. “The fame we’ve attained hasn’t been worth it.” Similar rifts have emerged in the Oath Keepers, a paramilitary group that recruits veterans, and the Groyper Army, a white nationalist organization focused on college campuses and a vocal proponent of the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The shake-up is driven in part by the large number of arrests in the aftermath of the Capitol riot and the subsequent crackdown on some groups by law enforcement. As some members of the far right exit more established groups and strike out on their own, it may become even more difficult to track extremists who have become more emboldened to carry out violent attacks. “What you are seeing right now is a regrouping phase,” said Devin Burghart, who runs the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, a Seattle-based center that monitors far-right movements. “They are trying to reassess their strengths, trying to find new foot soldiers and trying to prepare for the next conflict.” The top leaders of the Groyper Army, Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, have been in a bitter public dispute in the weeks since the riot. Casey accused Fuentes of putting followers at risk of arrest by continuing high-profile activities. Fuentes wrote on Telegram, “It’s not easy but it is important to keep pushing forward now more than ever.” Among the Proud Boys, a far-right fight club that claims to defend the values of Western civilization, the recriminations were compounded by revelations that Enrique Tarrio, the organization’s leader, once worked as an informant for law enforcement. Despite denials from Tarrio, the news has thrown the organization’s future into question. “We reject and disavow the proven federal informant, Enrique Tarrio, and any and all chapters that choose to associate with him,” the Alabama chapter of the Proud Boys announced on Telegram using language identical to other chapters. After the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, accusations about informants and undercover agents have been particularly pointed. “Traitors are everywhere, everywhere,” wrote one participant on a far-right Telegram channel. The chapters breaking away accused Tarrio of leading the group astray with high-profile clashes with far-left demonstrators and by storming the Capitol. “The Proud Boys were founded to provide brotherhood to men on the right, not to yell slogans at the sky” and “get arrested,” the St. Louis chapter said in its announcement. Extremist organizations tend to experience internal upheaval after any cataclysmic event, as seen in the case of the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead, or the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, which killed 168 people, including 19 children. Daryl Johnson, who has studied the Three Percenters and other paramilitary groups, said the current infighting could lead to further hardening and radicalization. “When these groups get disrupted by law enforcement, all it does is scatter the rats,” he said. “It does not get rid of the rodent problem.” President Joe Biden has pledged to make fighting extremism a priority and Merrick Garland, his nominee for attorney general, said during his Senate confirmation hearings that he promised to “do everything in the power of the Justice Department” to stop domestic terrorism. Garland, the lead prosecutor in the Oklahoma City bombing case, also said the United States was facing “a more dangerous period than we faced in Oklahoma City” or in recent memory. More than 300 people have been charged in the Capitol riot, with roughly 500 total cases expected. At least 26 people facing some of the most serious accusations have been tied to the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys. Most of those in the crowd were probably unaffiliated with a particular group yet radicalized enough to show up in Washington to support Trump’s false election claim, experts said, feeding concerns about how they will channel their anger going forward. The legal fallout from the riot will most likely push people underground as well. Overall, the hazy affiliations and the potential for lone offenders will make it more difficult to uncover planned attacks. Already, there has been chatter among members of paramilitary groups that stormed the Capitol about trying to attack it while the president addresses a joint session of Congress, Yogananda D. Pittman, the acting chief of the Capitol Police, told a House subcommittee last week. But even as some extremist groups push for more confrontation, all kinds of adherents want out. The president of the North Carolina chapter of the Oath Keepers, Doug Smith, announced last month that he was splitting from the national organization. Smith did not respond to messages seeking comment, but he told The News Reporter, his local newspaper in Whiteville, North Carolina, that he was ashamed by demonstrators who attacked the Capitol and beat police officers. For others, however, the riot was a resounding success, an opening shot across the bows of the law and the establishment. “There is a small segment that is going to see this as Lexington and Concord, the shot heard around the world, and the beginning of either the racial holy war or the fall of our society, of our government,” said Tom O’Connor, a retired FBI counterterrorism specialist who continues to train agents on the subject. Far-right groups are already rallying around opposition to proposed changes to immigration policy and the discussion of stricter gun control under Biden’s administration. The number of people inclined toward violence is impossible to count, but experts agree that harsh political divisions have expanded the potential pool on both right and left fringes. The splintering of larger organizations sets the stage for small groups or lone offenders, who are more difficult to track. “That makes them more dangerous,” said J.J. MacNab, an expert on paramilitary groups at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism. Timothy McVeigh, who was executed for the Oklahoma City bombing, did not join a paramilitary group but still adopted the violent ideology. “The rhetoric is fuel to the fire for those lone offenders,” said O’Connor, echoing a common worry. “My concern now is that there are many McVeighs in the offing.” Experts cite a variety of reasons for why the propensity toward violence might be worse now than during previous times when far-right organizations declared war on the government. The Oklahoma City attack caused a period of retreat, but the election of a Black president in 2008 resurrected the white supremacy movement. These groups have now experienced some 13 years without any sustained effort by law enforcement to counter them, experts said. Some groups that organized the far-right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 fell apart over the subsequent internal squabbling and a lawsuit that threatens to bankrupt them. Others, including the Proud Boys and various paramilitary organizations, grew larger and went on to participate in the Jan. 6 riot. At the same time, extremist ideology has spread further and much more rapidly on social media, and foreign governments like Russia have worked actively to disseminate such thoughts to sow divisions within the United States. New threats and concerns about potential targets continue to surface. The announcement in early February that hackers attempted to poison the water supply in a small Florida city attracted the attention of Rinaldo Nazzaro, the founder of a violent white supremacist group called the Base. Seven members of the Base in three states were rounded up last year on charges of planning to commit murder, kidnapping and other violence in order to ignite a wider civil war that would allow a white homeland to emerge. Nazzaro, out of the reach of U.S. law enforcement in Russia, wrote on Telegram that the water poisoning plot was a possible template for something larger. The kind of extremists who worry experts the most emerged in October, when a paramilitary cell planning to kidnap the governor of Michigan was exposed. In federal court in January, the FBI portrayed one of the 14 defendants, Barry G. Croft Jr., 44, as a national leader of the Three Percenters, a loosely allied coalition of paramilitary groups that is difficult to track because virtually anyone can claim allegiance. Croft helped to build and test shrapnel bombs to target people, according to court documents, and a hit list that he posted on Facebook included threats to Trump and Barack Obama. In denying him bail, Judge Sally J. Berens quoted from transcripts of conversations taped by an informant in which he threatened to hurt people or to blow things up. “I am going to do some of the most nasty, disgusting things that you have ever read about in the history of your life,” the judge quoted him as saying. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • U.S. Supreme Court signals more leeway for voting restrictions

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared inclined to uphold two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further hobble the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibits racial discrimination in voting. During nearly two hours of oral arguments by teleconference the court's conservative justices, who hold a 6-3 majority, asked questions indicating they could issue a ruling that would make it harder to prove violations of the Voting Right Act. The important voting rights case was heard at a time when Republicans in numerous states are pursuing new restrictions after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

  • An eagle-eyed 'Harry Potter' fan noticed leads being replaced by random actors in a 'Prisoner of Azkaban' scene

    A viral TikTok pointed out an error with characters like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley during a scene in the third movie.

  • Biden refused to sanction MBS over Khashoggi's murder because he doesn't want his relationship with Saudi Arabia to get worse, officials say

    A US intelligence report released Friday found that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • AP sources: Dolphins tell LB Van Noy he will be released

    Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he's not happy about it. The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins had not commented. In a statement, Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised.

  • Supreme Court likely to uphold Arizona voting restrictions

    The Supreme Court appeared ready Tuesday to uphold voting restrictions in Arizona in a key case that could make it harder to challenge a raft of other voting measures Republicans have proposed following last year's elections. All six conservative justices, appointed by Republican presidents, suggested they would throw out an appellate ruling that struck down the restrictions as racially discriminatory under the landmark Voting Rights Act. Less clear is what standard the court might set for how to prove discrimination under the law, first enacted in 1965.