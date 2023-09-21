What happened in a Paterson high school brawl? These are the details

PATERSON — Seven students were suspended in the aftermath a melee last week at Paterson’s alternative education high school, an incident that resulted in a large police response after one officer assigned to the building radioed for help.

That’s what school district officials said during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, giving the most detailed account of an incident that authorities initially had described as a riot.

The fight happened early last Friday afternoon at Alonzo Tambua Moody Academy, the high school where Paterson sends students with behavior problems, including those involved in the juvenile justice system and those students ordered to attend the school by the courts.

Police and education officials have said in the past that one of the challenges at the alternative school is keeping the peace among young men who come from rival neighborhoods and street gangs. In describing Friday’s fight, officials said it was between “different groups,” a phrase that city officials often use when talking about Paterson’s gangs.

'It was not a riot'

On the day of the incident, school and police officials issued brief statements about the fight with few details. School Board member Dania Martinez raised the issue on Wednesday night, saying there seemed to be a discrepancy between what parents and community members were telling her and the official version of the brawl.

The district’s security director, former Paterson police officer Dalton Price, gave the school board an account on Wednesday that he said was based what he saw in viewing videos of the incident as well as what people who were there told him.

“It was not a riot, it was a fight, between seven to 10 individuals fighting each other,” Price said.

No “innocent people,” or noncombatants, were injured, Price said. No school property was damaged, no desks or chairs were thrown, he said.

“All in the main hallway, people are running around and punching people that they are after,” the security director told the board, “people maybe they wanted to get before and it’s their first opportunity and this is what was happening.”

“It was a fight between different groups of people targeting themselves,” Price added.

Martinez said she had heard that between 25 and 30 officers responded to the incident. The school usually has one off-duty police officer present for security, officials said.

“The reason you had so many police officers,” Price said, “was once one police officer could not stop one fight, the other fights started to happen. The officer got on his radio and he called for assistance.”

Such a radio call lets authorities know there’s a “serious situation,” the director said.

“At that point, dispatch sent every available unit to the school,” Price said.

New safety initiative

Some school board members questioned whether the discussion of the brawl should be conducted in public or private. But other board members said they didn’t want the community to think they were trying to hide anything.

The alternative high school got a new principal a few weeks ago. Nicole Payne was put in charge after the district transferred Zatiti Moody, the son of the man for whom the school is named, to John F. Kennedy High School.

Along with that change, the district also transferred the alternative school’s security supervisor, retired cop Ronald Humphrey, who had worked closely with Moody. The two of them had worked at the alternative high school for six years and had been a team at Eastside High School before that.

Councilman Luis Velez, who represents the 5th Ward where Moody Academy, said on the day of the fight that the police department should resume its safe school corridor program from last year.

Under that initiative, the police department deployed extra officers along Market Street from Moody academy through New Roberto Clemente School, a stretch that covers Eastside High School as well. The number of officers was increased last February in the aftermath of a fatal stabbing in which a Moody student allegedly killed an Eastside student.

Paterson Press asked the police department about Velez’ safe corridor suggestion.

“Since the start of the 2024 school year the Paterson Police Department has partnered with the Paterson City School District and using traffic intelligence and community feedback to prioritize locations to ensure student safety during school arrivals and dismissals,” said police spokesman Rob Rowan. “We will continue to work with our school district counterparts to provide safe passage corridors to transportation hubs throughout the city based on the evolving needs of our students and residents.”

