What happened to Robert Sneed? Missing for a year in Athens

The missing persons flier produced by Athens-Clarke police.

The mystery of what happened to Robert Joseph Sneed has reopened after the case was assigned recently to another Athens-Clarke police detective.

Sneed, who was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 11, has not been seen in a year, according to a police report. There have been no verified sightings of the man since at least September 2022.

Detective Erik Ellison has reopened the investigation and last week police posted a flyer on the department’s Facebook seeking more information on Sneed.

Sneed, 46, was considered homeless at the time he disappeared. He was married and has a teen daughter who was living with her grandmother.

The police report shows that Sneed’s mother reported in January that she had not spoken with her son in more than three months. And more concerning was the fact that he had not reached out to his daughter at Christmas or her birthday in January.

This is unusual for him, according to his mother.

Police also had information that Sneed has not touched his banking account.

When police located Sneed’s wife, Shaunna, she advised she last saw her husband in August 2022 while they were staying with a relative on Chalfont Lane, according to the report.

“One evening Robert left the residence without advising her of where he was going,” according to the report. She never saw him again.

Shaunna Sneed, 43, died this year, according to police.

When Sneed left that day on Chalfont Lane, he also left his cell phone behind, according to the report.

Police also learned that Sneed was known to use drugs and alcohol and has a degenerative bone disease in his ankle.

Sneed is a white male, about 5-foot-6 and 150-160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ellison at 762-400-7394 or erik.ellison@accgov.com.

