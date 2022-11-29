What Happened To Shanquella Robinson In Mexico?

News has been swirling around about Shanquella Robinson’s death. Although the incident is shrouded in mystery, here is what we know so far.

A Tragedy

The death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson has triggered a lot of conversation online, and has generated quite a bit of new coverage. The recent development is that an arrest warrant has been issued for an unnamed person in connection with Robinson’s death.

Last month, Robinson arrived in Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends for vacation. According to reports, she was reported dead the next day. The matter became puzzling for her family when the friends that were with Robinson gave varying accounts of what happened that night. It was also reported that although Robinson’s family said that she had injuries on her body before the burial, Mexican authorities did not mention this. According to an autopsy that was carried out in Mexico, Robinson died from major injuries to her back and neck. Mexican law enforcement also stated that she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to ABC News, as authorities continue to dig into the matter, Mexican law enforcement recently revealed that Robinson may have been alive and received care from a medical professional for several hours before she was pronounced dead.

According to details obtained by ABC News from authorities, a medical professional at the scene allegedly told Robinson’s friends that Robinson was drunk, dehydrated and needed to be taken to a hospital, but they declined to do so.

The new development is different from the original story that was swirling online, stating that medical professionals arrived at Robinson’s villa at 3 p.m. and she was declared dead within 15 minutes.

Recent Development

According to details of the new police report, Robinson’s friends requested a medical consultation at 2:13 p.m, and during that consult, they told the medical professional that Robinson had drank a lot of alcohol.

Other outlets also reported on the disturbing viral video of one of Robison’s friends repeatedly punching her until she fell to the ground.

The recent development revealed that someone who was once affiliated with Robinson was arrested for femicide, a form of gender-based violence.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor. Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC. “We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit…”

The investigation is still ongoing, with more reports coming to light.