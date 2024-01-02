What happened with Showboat Majestic and more of today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The Showboat Majestic was the last U.S. showboat of its kind in 2019 when the city of Cincinnati sold it to a private owner. The new owner has produced just two shows since then, a Christmas program in 2019 and a Fourth of July one in 2020.

Perched on Cincinnati’s Public Landing for just more than half of her 100 years, the Showboat Majestic entertained generations of Cincinnatians with song-and-dance productions.

Now, the fabled vessel might need an SOS.

Enterprise reporter Patricia Gallagher Newberry here, with a story about what’s happened to the Majestic since Cincinnati sold her to a private owner in 2019.

Here’s the short version: Showboat fans and government officials want answers about the state of the Majestic. The owner isn’t talking.

And if you hear anything new about the boat, let us know.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What happened with Showboat Majestic and more | Daily Briefing