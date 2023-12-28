What happened to the sign at Newfields?

The large Newfields sign that greets visitors to the museum is a touch E-skew.

Police said there was a crash near the entrance of Newfields over the holiday weekend, with a vehicle striking the museum's outside sign, almost taking out the letter E at the corner of 38th Street and North Michigan Road.

The Newfields sign in front of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, shown Dec. 28, 2023, suffered damage over the Christmas holiday weekend.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said it had little information about the incident but a crash/accident report was completed, the details of which were not immediately shared.

The sign that spans 67 feet spells out Newfields in white 10-feet-tall capital letters sits at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

IndyStar grabbed shots of the sign damage on Dec. 24, and remnants of the crash remained Dec. 28.

The sign was installed in 2018 after the Indianapolis Museum of Art was renamed Newfields.

Car crashes are common in the area. But the nearby Crown Hill Cemetery wall along 38th Street typically takes the hits.

IndyStar has reached out to Newfields for comment.

