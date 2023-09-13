What happened when I spent the first night of the Rugby World Cup on a cruise ship with Mike Tindall

I’ll admit, I answered the question pretty quickly: would I like to spend the first night of the Rugby World Cup on a cruise ship docked in Marseille, watching the opening game with 4,000 men? Yes, I told my friend Holly, who works in rugby and knew the people involved.

We’d probably be the only women, she warned. Not a problem, I replied confidently. Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne – the trio who make the rugby podcast The Good, the Bad & the Rugby – would also be on board, commentating. Splendid, I said.

There was a similar wheeze for the football in Qatar last year; the Wags stayed on a £1 billion cruise ship moored off Doha, with posh cabins, a spa, various pools on various decks and a champagne bar, which, crucially, wasn’t subject to the country’s alcohol laws. I’d never been on a cruise ship, so I envisioned Titanic with a perkier ending. Presumably, we’d dress for dinner and I’d get my steps in by strolling the deck with a parasol.

The check-in process, via a hot hangar, was fractionally less glamorous than Titanic. Fewer packing trunks and many more Argentinians in rugby jerseys. “Tomorrow,” one of them growled menacingly as we stood in the boarding queue, since England were up against the Argies the following night. He was there with his teenage son, as were various other men. And although there were a few women, it was mostly men – in England shirts, in South Africa shirts, and a Scot already in his kilt (very practical for 35C Provençal heat), who slipped his room key into his sporran.

Sophia walking up to her digs for the night: the Norweigan Epic, full of 4,000 rugby fans, including Mike Tindall

This was the deal for real rugby fans (as opposed to me, who’s still a bit confused about the scoring system): cough up about £2,000 and you got a week onboard, tickets to the two ­Marseille games that weekend, all you could eat and drink, expert commentary from former pros, including Princess Anne’s son-in-law, and a jolly to Ibiza when the ship pushed off there for a few days after the weekend.

Cor, this thing is vast, I thought, squinting as we walked up the gangplank. I spent a bit of time on the ­Fishguard to Rosslare ferry when I was small, but the 1,083ft Norwegian Epic made the ferry look like a canoe. A few statistics so you get the idea: 4,100 berths, 13 restaurants, a casino with 340 slot machines, a 700-seat theatre and three water slides that curled over the top deck like writhing sea snakes. We have to do the slides, Holly insisted. I have a bad back, I said.

Our cabin wasn’t ready, so we got a drink from the bar. Shandies, because although there was a lavish cocktail list featuring margaritas, piña coladas and martinis, we decided they’d help us blend in. And there we sat in the sun, drinking our shandies, feeling only vaguely like two antelopes being circled by peckish lions. One shandy, and then another shandy, and then an Aperol, because we decided we’d done enough blending in, and then another Aperol, and then maybe a gin?

The Norweigan Epic: 4,100 berths, 13 restaurants, a casino with 340 slot machines, a 700-seat theatre and three water slides

The average passenger puts on a pound a day on a cruise, and I now understand why. By mid-­afternoon, I was viewing the all-you-can-drink tagline as a challenge instead of a suggestion, which meant I was in Pickwickian form when we piled into the theatre to hear Tins, as Mike Tindall is known by his mates, discuss the World Cup prospects with his fellow podcasters, plus former Scotland and Springbok captains Andy Nicol and John Smit.

A good deal of this went over my head. Partly because of my aforementioned rugby knowledge and partly because you could order drinks to your seat. England’s chances aren’t brilliant, I surmised, although Mike Tindall – Corona in hand – said he reckoned there is a team there. They’re a great trio, these podcasters. James and Mike operate like a comedy double act, while Alex gamely tries to control them. The Duchess of Sussex, whose Spotify efforts have come to little, should have asked Cousin Mike for advice.

Sophia and her friend Holly were among the very few women aboard the cruise ship full of rugby fans

Later, back on deck, Holly and I had a drink with Alex, who revealed that they were launching an episode with the Prince and Princess of Wales the following day, along with Princess Anne, who apparently made a risqué joke at one stage of the recording that was later edited out, but I can’t possibly reveal what it was because I promised I wouldn’t, and also because I can’t absolutely remember it.

Probably because we’d moved on to red wine, which is always a good idea after shandies, Aperol, gin and nine hours in the sunshine. We didn’t dress for dinner, needless to say, and I watched the French beat the All Blacks on a vast outdoor screen, wearing a swimming costume, after which the punters swayed to James Haskell’s DJ set. Imagine Gin-Lane-on-Sea and everyone in deck shoes. By 1.40am, that was the scene on the top deck of the Norwegian Epic, at which point it felt time to stagger below decks to cabin 13291.

Sophia and Holly staggered to their cabin at 1.40am

“Are you shaking?” Holly slurred, as we fell asleep on a bed so tiny, my feet hung off the end. In the morning, we realised it was the ship’s engines starting up, because we’d moved around the port overnight. Quite rude to suggest I was shaking when it was a 155,000-ton cruise ship.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet was doing a brisk trade in eggs and bacon when we crawled in for coffee and toast. One night down, six nights to go, but certain men already looked quite liverish. Heaven knows what they’d look like after Ibiza. Or what the bilge tank would look like (sorry).

Holly and I disembarked that morning because we were beginning a week’s holiday with various friends in a chateau not far from Aix, although we had to spend some time at the check-out desk first, after a slight administrative mix-up that saw us presented with a bill itemising every single drink from the previous day.

At precisely 8.59am, as we picked up our bags to go, I watched a man swagger up to the bar and order a pint, because they serve from 9am. You need to be hardy for this life at sea. And they say football fans are the hooligans.

