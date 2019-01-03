What Happened in the Stock Market Today

Stocks sold off Thursday after weak U.S. manufacturing data reinforced worries about slowing economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) opened lower, appeared to be attempting a rebound around midday, but fell in the afternoon to close near their lows for the session.

Today's stock market

Index Percentage Change Point Change Dow (2.83%) (660.02) S&P 500 (2.48%) (62.14)

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

Technology shares were hammered, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLK) losing 5.1%. Gold has been rising since mid-November as investors seek safe havens; the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT: GDXJ) gained 3.7%.

As for individual stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) triggered market anxiety when it slashed its sales forecast, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced it plans to buy Celgene.

Red downward arrow over coins and columns of numbers. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Apple hit by disappointing iPhone sales

Shares of Apple plummeted 10% after the company issued a downward revision of its guidance for its fiscal first quarter due to weakness in Chinese iPhone sales and slower iPhone upgrades in developed markets. In a rare cut to previously issued sales guidance, Apple said it expects revenue in the quarter that ended Dec. 29 to be $84 billion, which is 7.7% below the midpoint of its forecast two months ago.

The new forecast represents a revenue decline of 4.9% from Q1 of last year. Apple attributed the unexpected shortfall totally to iPhone sales, saying that revenue outside of iPhone grew by almost 19% and revenue from its services business increased 27.5%.

Hurting the broader market were statements that fueled concerns of an economic slowdown in China, with CEO Tim Cook commenting, "[W]e did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China." Hints that the Chinese consumer is being affected by rising trade tensions cast a pall on the overall market today.

Bristol-Myers Squibb aims to snap up Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb kicked off 2019 by announcing a massive acquisition, offering $74 billion in combined cash and stock for Celgene in order to become a giant in cancer treatments. Investors were skeptical, sending shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb down 13.3%.

Bristol-Myers will pay $50 in cash plus a share of its stock for each share of Celgene. Additionally, Celgene shareholders will get a tradable Contingent Value Right for each Celgene share, which will entitle the holder to a payment of $9 upon FDA approval of three Celgene drugs. Based on closing prices yesterday, the deal values Celgene stock at $102.43, a 54% premium.

The merged company will be the No. 1 biopharma company in oncology and cardiovascular drugs and in the top five in immunology and inflammation. The deal should kick-start Bristol-Myers' growth, with the acquisition expected to create a 40% boost in earnings per share and $2.5 billion in cost savings by 2022. The combined company will have nine blockbuster drugs and near-term drug launches representing $15 billion in revenue opportunity.

More From The Motley Fool

Jim Crumly owns shares of Apple and CELG. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and CELG. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.