What happened to the thousands of artifacts, human bones the FBI found on Indiana farm

Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
7 min read
  • Sue Miller
    American novelist

In April 2014, the FBI — complete with a command vehicle, tents, ATVs and squad cars — surrounded the home of a popular community member on his Rush County farm. TV helicopters flew above the scene, which was about 35 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Don Miller, who was 91 at the time, had stored on his property thousands of cultural artifacts — a collection that stunned even scholars — from Native Americans and countries around the world. So the FBI's Art Crime Team, which deals with cultural property crime, was deployed to rural Indiana.

The FBI repatriated 361 Chinese cultural artifacts to China on Thursday at the Eiteljorg Museum. It was the biggest return of items of this type from the U.S. to China, according to the FBI.

Here's what we know about the case, which blew up the international news.

Who was Don Miller?

Most news accounts of Miller's life mark his biggest adventures beginning when he joined the Army Reserve after growing up in Rush County. While stationed in New Mexico, he said he helped work on the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II.

Don Miller was at an orphanage in Fedja, Haiti, in this undated photo. His church, Moscow Christian Church in Moscow, Indiana, helped to sponsor a missionary effort in Haiti that supported the construction of churches that are also used as schools and helped sponsor the orphanage.
Don Miller was at an orphanage in Fedja, Haiti, in this undated photo. His church, Moscow Christian Church in Moscow, Indiana, helped to sponsor a missionary effort in Haiti that supported the construction of churches that are also used as schools and helped sponsor the orphanage.

According to IndyStar archives, Miller had pictures of himself outside a bunker before the first atomic explosion in 1945 in Los Alamos.

Miller worked for three decades at the Naval Avionics Center in Indianapolis. A former co-worker of his told IndyStar in 2014 that Miller used much of his vacation time to go on archaeological digs. He also was a philanthropist in his community and, with his wife, Sue Miller, participated in decades of Christian missionary work in places such as Haiti and Colombia.

Don Miller died at age 91 in March 2015, nearly a year after the FBI came to his home. He did not face charges in connection with his collection at the time of his death. Since then, the FBI has not made any charges or arrests in connection with his collection, according to Tim Carpenter, the FBI's Art Crime Team Supervisory Special Agent.

Carpenter told IndyStar at the repatriation ceremony that he hesitated to be specific on why Miller wasn't charged.

"Mr. Miller passed away before our investigation was complete," he said. "We want to note that Mr. Miller was cooperative with the FBI. He cooperated with us from the outset."

Carpenter did not comment on whether anyone in connection with Miller's collection would be charged in the future. He said parts of the investigation are still ongoing.

Miller's wife Sandra Hawkins, sister-in-law, five nephews and two nieces survived him, according to his obituary. Sue Miller died before her husband.

What artifacts did he have?

According to the FBI, agents found about 42,000 items, half of which were Native American and the other half of which were from countries around the world. The items included pre-Columbian pottery, an Italian mosaic and, shockingly, enough human remains that would make around 500 people. The bones mostly came from ancient Native American burial sites.

THhe latest: FBI seeking owners of seized artifacts, bones

IndyStar archives note China, Russia and New Guinea as places where the artifacts were from. The size of Miller's holdings stunned those working on the project. The FBI took more than 7,000 of the artifacts that it found to violate state, federal and international treaties.

“I have never seen a collection like this in my life except in some of the largest museums,” Larry Zimmerman, a professor of anthropology and museum studies at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, told IndyStar when the story broke in 2014.

Don Miller, pictured in red, stood at a new church construction in Haiti during one of his mission trips in this undated photo.
Don Miller, pictured in red, stood at a new church construction in Haiti during one of his mission trips in this undated photo.

Miller was happy to show his artifacts to those who were interested, and he welcomed visitors by playing a 1927 Wurlitzer pipe organ. He agreed to interviews for a series of stories by Elizabeth Dykes, who in the 2000s was a reporter for the Rushville Republican.

Dykes said she saw a Nazi helmet and shrunken head as part of his collection. Other visitor accounts included seeing Ming Dynasty jade and a 60-foot anaconda skin.

In the summer of 2014, Miller loaned arrowheads, pottery and tools to the Shelby County Historical Society's Grover Museum. The exhibit had been in the works before the FBI investigation, according to an Associated Press story at the time.

Some of the items Miller owned were showcased in a 1998 IndyStar article about his collection. It mentioned two dinosaur eggs thought to be laid in China, a dugout canoe Miller said a South American indigenous man made him, a wooden cowbell from Tibet and arrowheads from the American West.

Lit-up glass cases in the basement were full of other labeled artifacts, according to the story.

How did Miller get the artifacts?

"We will not comment specifically, but have stated publicly that he obtained pieces illegally or improperly," said Carpenter in an email sent to IndyStar.

It might be a case where the stories about the items come out as they are repatriated. The U.S. Embassy in Canada, for example, tweeted in October about two mammoth tusks that were returned to the country. It stated that Miller acquired them during a trip in 1960 to Calgary and the Yukon border with Alaska and then took them to Indiana.

How did he get them across national borders?

Carpenter hesitated to answer how Miller moved the treasures from other countries to his Indiana property. But he said previous restrictions weren't as stringent as they are now.

"If you're talking about moving objects into the United States maybe back in the '50s or the '60s or the '70s, it may have been a little easier to just drive the stuff across the border through customs," Carpenter said.

Customs has "a lot of threats that they have to deal with and maybe they're not specifically trained or sufficiently trained to look for cultural property. They're busy looking for guns and drugs and weapons of mass destruction," he said.

Where did Miller keep the collection?

Some were stored in two residences, one of which he lived in and the other of which was unoccupied, according to IndyStar archives. The rest were spread among outbuildings on his farm in Waldron.

At the time of the raid, Robert A. Jones, the special agent in charge of Indianapolis' FBI office, said Miller had tried to preserve the items but his efforts weren't at the level of museum standards, according to archives.

How did the FBI find out?

The bureau received a tip in 2013 that Miller had human remains, according to the FBI. In 2014, Special Agent Drew Northern said the FBI had been "in contact with Miller for several months" and that the bureau reached out to Miller first, according to IndyStar archives.

In an email to IndyStar, the FBI said Miller took the pieces "illegally or improperly." Carpenter said in the release that the Rush County man cooperated with the bureau as they seized artifacts that were wrongly acquired.

The Rushville Republican stated that the FBI said Miller may have "knowingly and unknowingly collected artifacts, relics and objects of cultural patrimony, in violation of several treaties along with Federal and State statutes."

Which artifacts were illegal for him to have?

The laws on collecting and removing cultural artifacts are complicated.

"Even just figuring out which ones are illegally possessed in the United States is an enormous task when he's purchased them over so many years, so you can see why this is such a difficult problem to solve," David B. Smith, a Virginia attorney with knowledge about asset forfeiture, told IndyStar in 2015.

Smith said that each artifact must be considered separately. Date of purchase, trade law at that time, the country's law and cultural importance must be taken into account.

What is the FBI doing with them?

Before Thursday's ceremony, the FBI had repatriated artifacts to American Indian tribes, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Spain, Cambodia and Iraq, among others, Carpenter told IndyStar. That accounts for about 15 percent of what the FBI seized, according to the release.

The bureau is looking for the items' proper owners, and to that end has set up what it calls an invitation-only website. Through that portal, it will receive more information from other countries' governments and Native American tribes.

The bureau has asked them to inquire if artifacts belong to them by emailing artifacts@fbi.gov.

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Don Miller's Indiana farm and FBI seizure of artifacts: What happened

    STORY: Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians have been found dead since the Russians' withdrawal from Bucha. The deputy mayor of Bucha has said 360 civilians were killed during the Russian occupation. Reuters could not independently verify those figures.Russia, which has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, has called the allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha while they occupied the town a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ukrainian and Western claims that Russia had committed war crimes as "fakes".Reuters saw dead bodies in the town of Bucha but could not independently verify who was responsible for the killings. Ukraine says Russia is guilty of genocide and U.S. President Joe Biden has accused Putin of war crimes and called for a trial.