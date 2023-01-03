‘It happened very quickly’: Orange Park jewelry store robbed, 18-year old chases after suspect

An 18-year-old working at a jewelry and watch store in Orange Park Mall chased down a suspect accused of robbing her family’s store.

Her actions helped lead to the suspect getting caught by police.

Watches Plus has been around for 25 years, and this wasn’t how store employees wanted to start day one of the new year.

The suspect ran away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry -- three watches were stolen.

Store surveillance video shows the snatch-and-grab in action.

In the video, the suspect is shown in a neon shirt.

To his right is the store manager’s 18-year-old daughter, Aliya Sherali, an employee.

Aliya said the man told her he was looking for a watch for his grandfather.

“It happened very quickly,” Aliya said. “He pulls out three watches, and he starts running. Then, I started chasing after him.”

In the video, you can see the suspect take off, followed by Aliya. That’s when the chase began.

“He went all the way over to where Belk was, and then he crossed the parking lot across the street to where the CBD store is right across the street,” Aliya said. “He went behind there to One Night Taco stand where he dropped one of the watches.”

She says he then crossed the street again to where a Hibachi restaurant is. That’s where she says he was caught by police.

Three watches were stolen -- totaling more than $3,300.

This isn’t the first time she said someone has stolen from their store.

Years ago, around $9,000 worth of items was stolen by a man who was able to escape.

Here’s what Aliya hopes people will keep in mind.

“A lot more integrity,” Aliya said. “With not only people that come in and are trying to steal but also with people who see stuff going on.”

Action News Jax requested the police report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the suspect and the situation.

All employees who witnessed this situation were safe.

Aliya thanked the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for responding quickly.

“Thank you for getting here on time,” she said.

