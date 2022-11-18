'Happened very, very quickly': Walton sheriff offers details in fatal shooting of suspect

In a Facebook video post Wednesday, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson offered more details in the fatal shooting of an armed suspect late Tuesday night, calling it "about as clear-cut of an officer-involved shooting that you will ever see."

The shooting occurred in the area of Poinciana Boulevard, south of U.S. 98, across the street from the Silver Sands shopping center.

"This was a singular incident involving an individual that we had previous knowledge of and we have dealt with on multiple occasions," said Adkinson, adding there is no imminent threat to the public.

Adkinson then recounted some of the details of the incident.

"The initial call was that there was a suspect armed with a firearm who was attempting to sell that firearm as well as selling drugs," Adkinson said.

Adkinson said the sheriff's office received additional 911 calls about the suspect, and deputies located him hiding in a dumpster behind Five Guys restaurant about 11:35 p.m.

"What happened next, happened very, very quickly," Adkinson said. "As deputy sheriffs attempted to take the suspect into custody, that individual produced a firearm, which he attempted to use against deputy sheriffs of the Walton County Sheriffs Office. Deputies had to take immediate action. That action resulted in that subject being shot on scene there."

Walton County sheriff's deputies work the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting on Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach late Tuesday.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene

Adkinson said the deputies began life-saving aid to the suspect as they awaited paramedics from the South Walton Fire District. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I have viewed that body camera," Adkinson said. "I was on scene last night, and I am unequivocally in support of the action of my deputies. They acted professionally, they acted courageously and there is no doubt that their actions saved the life of their fellow deputy and the potential risk to the public."

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson offered details Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a suspect late Tuesday night.

Adkinson said that as a matter policy, he asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the shooting and those findings would turned over to the State Attorney's Office for review. He said his office would also conduct an investigation, and that the officers involved have been put on administrative leave.

"That's a very common procedure," Adkinson said. "We're going to make sure they get checked out and that they are taken care of, and then ultimately they'll be returned back to duty.

"Nobody wants this to ever happen," Adkinson said. "There's nothing easy about taking someone's life, even if it's the only option you have, even if it's in the defense of others."

But, he added, "I've seen hundreds of videos over the years and I've been involved in a number of these (incidents) and I can tell you, without question, this is about as clear-cut of a officer-involved shooting that you will ever see."

Adkinson said the name of the suspect is being withheld until notification of the family takes place. He also did not release the names of the deputies involved in the incident, or give a reason why.

The Daily News requested the names of the deputies and the suspect Friday, but as of 5 p.m., the Sheriff's Office had not responded.

