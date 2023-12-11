What happened to the whale in PB? Expert explains possible causes

SAN DIEGO — A 52-foot young female fin whale was found dead and washed ashore in Pacific Beach early Sunday morning.

To put 52 feet into perspective, it’s almost (about 8 feet less than) the distance from home base to the pitcher’s mound at Petco Park, or about the length of a semi-truck trailer.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there’s an estimated up to 90,000 fin whales left in the world after they were hunted until the last century for their oil, meat, etc.

The WWF estimates that fin whales can grow to be 80 feet long and weigh up to 80 tons.

“They are huge, huge whales,” SDSU Geologist Professor Emeritus Pat Abbot said. “They are large even among whales.”

He said this whale in particular was young and hadn’t reached its full maturity.

He said they don’t typically come close to shores. On Sunday afternoon, the whale was rolled and towed back into the Pacific Ocean to be part of the environment once again.

“This is a bounty,” Abbot said. It’s fat and meat are now serving as a buffet for birds and sea life.

“Now it will be a huge source of food that will last more than a year for various predators by the time you get all the way down to the bacterial level,” Abbot added.

The big question of how the young whale died still remains a speculation, but Abbot said there are some possible causes.

“The most common thing that kills those fin whales, or finback whales, are ship strikes, the rudders off of ships,” he added.

While NOAA researchers on the scene Sunday said they don’t believe that was the case, or that any human interference was the cause of death for this whale, Abbot said another possible cause could have been a virus.

“In certain parts of the world they are hitting them hard, I haven’t heard of it hitting the finback whales, but other species in the world are, and of course since these are global traveling animals, I mean there’s the opportunity for them to spread,” he added.

The fin whale is considered endangered, with just around 100,000 left in the world.

“They were one of the most savagely hunted, near genocide, in the whaling days. So now they’re threatened in many areas of the world,” Abbot said. “It’s shocking how slowly the whale population is coming back, you think after we’ve largely stopping hunting them decades ago that they would rebound. But those large animals you know, one calf a year at best, in other words they don’t breed rapidly, they don’t turn out lots of youths to replenish the stock. So virtually every whale species is endangered on earth. It’s always sad to see one killed or die before it’s natural life span is finished.”

