Happening at 10 a.m.: Orlando police chief to give update after 6 people killed in weekend shootings

Orlando police plan to provide an update Wednesday morning after six people were killed in Easter weekend shootings, including two children.

Police Chief Eric Smith plans to provide new details on the two deadly shootings, one in Parramore and one in Carver Shores, at 10 a.m.

The first Easter Sunday shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. when Orlando police found a young child, a teenager, and an adult dead in a home on Grand Avenue in Parramore.

Police said they shot and killed the gunman, Lacorvis Daley, 28, who they said shot at them as he walked out of the home.

And then shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, police said five people were shot in Poppy Park in Carver Shores.

Three of them died and two others were injured.

