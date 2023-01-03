Happening at 3 p.m.: Officials to give update on suspicious death of Mount Dora couple

Mount Dora officials are expected to provide an update on Tuesday on the suspicious death of an elderly couple over the weekend.

Investigators said the husband and wife, who were in their 80s, were found dead Saturday in the senior living community, Waterman Village in Mount Dora, where they lived.

Police said they are investigating their deaths as a homicide, but have not revealed any additional details on how the couple died.

Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson, Lee Massie from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, State Attorney Bill Gladson, Mayor Crissy Stile and City Manager Patrick Comiskey are all scheduled to speak at the news conference, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Read: $10K reward offered after suspicious death of couple at senior living community in Mount Dora

Gibson said there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Click here to watch the news conference live when it happens.

Read: Mount Dora police investigate suspicious death of couple at senior living community

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.