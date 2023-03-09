$10K reward offered for tips after woman killed outside Orlando shopping plaza

Orlando investigators asked for the community’s help Thursday solving a case where a woman was shot dead outside a shopping plaza.

Investigators said Angela Sutton Washington was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 outside a shopping plaza on North Lane. Officers don’t believe Washington was the intended target of the shooting.

Investigators said they believe multiple people were in the shopping plaza at the time and may have the information needed to find the shooter.

Crimeline says they’ve gotten less than five tips about the case, so they’re upping the reward to $10,000.

“This is a special case. We have a military vet, grandmother a good member of this community shot down just walking out of a store,” Crimline Executive Director Brab Bergin said.

Investigators say they are looking for a dark blue or black Mazda 3 sedan that may have been involved.

According to police, the gunman was inside the car when they opened fire from the Walgreens across the street. Police believe they were shooting at a group of guys who had been gathered outside of a convenience store and that Washington was just passing through when she was struck.

Her son, Fernando, said he just wants closure for his family.

“If you have information, if you know what happened, if you were there, I plead with you to come forward and to bring that information,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

