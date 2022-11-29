Sheriff: Osceola County woman dead of apparent stab wounds, family member arrested

An Osceola County woman is dead and one of her family members is in custody Tuesday, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the woman was found dead of apparent stab wounds inside a home near the intersection of Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail in Kissimmee. Lopez said another family member was injured and suffered lacerations to her hands.

Lopez said a male family member was taken into custody a few blocks away from the home. He said the man had blood on his hands when he was taken into custody.

Lopez did not identify the victims or suspect or elaborate on how they are related.

Read: Search continues for missing man with dementia last seen on Thanksgiving in Osceola County

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



