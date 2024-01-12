What is happening with Bishop Connolly's old school building? What to know in 60 seconds.

FALL RIVER — Ten months ago, the Diocese of Fall River announced the closure of Bishop Connolly High School, shuttering the Catholic school after 57 years.

After the last graduating class of seniors bade farewell to the school in June, the remaining freshmen, sophomores and juniors were offered spots at other diocesan high schools, either Bishop Stang in Dartmouth or Bishop Feehan in Attleboro.

But what is happening to the building itself? Here’s what you need to know in 60 seconds:

Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River closed in June 2023, but the Diocese of Fall River still owns the property.

What is going on with Bishop Connolly High School?

The Bishop Connolly campus, at the end of a private drive off 373 Elsbree St., is still owned by the Diocese of Fall River.

According to diocese spokesman John Kearns, the building’s future hasn’t been decided yet.

"After its closure last June, Bishop Edgar da Cunha, S.D.V., formed a Bishop Connolly Campus Visioning Working Group of clergy and lay membership that is tasked with considering and evaluating possible uses for the building and its campus and ultimately presenting recommendations to the bishop," he said. “The work of that group continues.”

Does that mean the building is empty?

No. “The school building remains in partial use by the CYO and the Southeastern Massachusetts Educational Collaborative, which continues to lease space there,” Kearns said.

How much land does the diocese own there?

The Bishop Connolly campus is situated on 55 to 60 acres of land. It boasts a large gymnasium, athletic fields, a parking lot, and a building designed to hold 800 students.

When was Bishop Connolly constructed?

The high school was formed in 1966, but moved into this building in September 1967, initially as an all-boys school. At the time of its dedication, Bishop James L. Connolly, for whom the school was named, said he believed the school would "produce young men able to handle themselves well in a world full of problems.”

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: The future of Bishop Connolly's school building, in 60 seconds