Happening Friday: Osceola County judge to decide whether to sentence convicted cop-killer to death

A judge in Osceola County will decide whether to sentence a convicted police officer killer to death.

It’s been nearly five years since Kissimmee police officers Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were killed in the line of duty.

In 2019, we told you Everett Miller was convicted of their murders.

His fate rests in the hands of an Osceola County judge, who will decide if he will be sentenced to life in prison or death.

The death penalty was unanimously recommended by a jury.

At a hearing back in September, Baxter’s widow talked about the impact the murder had on her life.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life is forgive someone who is not sorry for their actions,” Sadia Baxter said.

We’ll be inside the courtroom for the sentencing, which is set for 2 p.m. Friday.

As soon as we learn what the judge decides, we’ll pass it along to you.

